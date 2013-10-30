A new life with 250 euros

Jose Manuel Abel, 47, travels down an escalator on his way to work in Munich October 9, 2013. German joblessness unexpectedly rose in October to its highest level since June 2011 on a seasonally adjusted basis, but the unemployment rate remained close to its lowest level since reunification more than two decades ago. The number of people out of work increased by 2,000 to 2.973 million, data from the Labour Office showed on October 30, 2013. But the jobless rate held steady at 6.9 percent, making it the envy of struggling euro zone peers like Greece and Spain, where more than one in four people are out of work. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo