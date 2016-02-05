Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 5, 2016 | 9:05am IST

A night at the opera

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Conductor Sascha Goetzel, opera singer Olga Peretyatko and opera singer Placido Domingo (L-R) arrive for the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Austrian businessman Richard Lugner, Actress Brooke Shields and Austrian vice chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner (L-R) during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Dancers wait before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
People watch during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
A police officer patrols in front of the Austrian state opera before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
People make selfies during the the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Dancers wait before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Actress Brooke Shields (L) takes pictures during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during a dress rehearsal the day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Opera singers Placido Domingo (L) and Olga Peretyatko perform during a dress rehearsal the day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Dancers wait before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Director of the Austrian State Opera Dominique Meyer (2nd L), Austrian president Heinz Fischer (2nd R) , his wife Margit Fischer (L), Finnish president Sauli Niinistoe (R) and his wife Jenni Haukio (C) arrive for the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Opera singer Placido Domingo perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Dancers perform during a dress rehearsal the day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
