A perilous journey
Migrants, who are trying to reach Greece, are seen onboard a capsized sailboat, as others are seen in the water trying to reach the coast of the southeastern island of Rhodes, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Loizos
A child is carried by a rescue worker as he arrives with migrants on the boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Illegal migrants sit in a coastal police base in Tripoli, March 13, 2015. Police captured 96 illegal migrants in a boat as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rescued migrants on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat reach out for bottles of water being distributed after arriving at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, January 22, 2015. A Maltese patrol boat rescued...more
Tourists look at would-be immigrants at the Maspalomas beach, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands, November 5, 2014. Some 21 would-be immigrants arrived in a fishing boat on their way to European soil from Africa, Spanish police said....more
Migrants sit in their boat during a rescue operation by Italian navy ship Grecale off the coast of Sicily, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marina Militare
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Coffins containing bodies of migrants who died are carried off a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, August 26, 2014. At least 24 migrants trying to reach Europe died after their boat sank in the Mediterranean. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A member of Spanish Red Cross feeds an African immigrant's baby at a paddle court inside a sports center after arriving on a rescue ship at the southern Spanish port of Tarifa, near Cadiz, southern Spain, August 13, 2014. Spanish emergency services...more
A firefighter cleans his colleague after he disembarked from a boat, on which some 30 bodies were found, after the Italian Navy towed it into the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants rest after they disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, April 16, 2015. Italian police arrested 15 men suspected of throwing about a dozen Christians from a migrant boat in the Mediterranean. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Hazmat and forensic officers work on board a fishing boat, on which 19 migrants are reported to have died, at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 20, 2014. The migrants were probably poisoned by...more
A child evacuated from a cargo ship holds a note as he disembarks from a coast guard vessel, in Ierapetra on the island of Crete, November 27, 2014. A Greek frigate towed a disabled cargo ship packed with 700 migrants to safety just off the island...more
Migrants sit in their boat during a rescue operation by Italian navy ship Scirocco about 40 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 14, 2014 by the Italian Marina Militare. REUTERS/Marina Militare
A shoe used by a migrant is pictured on a flotsam at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi
A group of 104 migrants on board a rubber dinghy reach out for life jackets tossed to them by rescuers of the NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) some 25 miles off the Libyan coast, October 4, 2014. MOAS, a privately-funded humanitarian...more
Coffins of victims from a shipwreck off Sicily are seen in a hangar of the Lampedusa airport, October 5, 2013. An estimated 300 Eritrean and Somali men, women and children died in the sinking. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Members of Libya's coast guard recover the body of a migrant who drowned off Tripoli's coast, August 23, 2014. A wooden boat carrying up to 200 migrants sunk just half a mile off the Libyan coast, with most passengers feared drowned. REUTERS/Aimen...more
A migrant is helped by Red Cross assistants as they disembark from Italian Navy patrol ship Libra at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A rescue worker leaves a flower over a white coffin at the Catania harbour in the Italian island of Sicily, May 13, 2014. Italian naval and coast guard vessels recovered 14 bodies and rescued around 200 people after a migrant boat sank in the sea...more
Migrants stand on a navy ship as they arrive in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, May 22, 2014. More than 100 children were among the 488 migrants rescued by the Italian navy off the Sicilian coast. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A policeman guards illegal migrants in a coastal police base in Tripoli, Libya, March 13, 2015. Police captured 96 illegal migrants in a boat as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rescue workers stand next to bodies of migrants who drowned on the beach in the Sicilian village of Sampieri, September 30, 2013. At least 13 people on a migrant boat arriving in Sicily drowned close to the coast near the eastern city of Ragusa,...more
Bodies of dead would-be immigrants are submerged on a fishing boat at the port of Arguineguin in Spain's Canary Island of Gran Canaria, September 3 , 2008. Thirteen African migrants were found dead on a fishing boat intercepted by police off Spain's...more
A child wears mittens as she arrives with her mother on the boat "Nos Taurus Genova" at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi
Migrants stand on a navy ship as they arrive in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants sit in a boat during a rescue operation by Italian navy off the coast of the south of the Italian island of Sicily, November 28, 2013 picture provided by the Italian Marina Militare. About 350 migrants travelling in four separate boats were...more
Migrants hold their identification numbers as they arrive at the Sicilian port of Augusta near Siracusa March 21, 2014. Italy's navy has rescued more than 4,000 migrants from overcrowded boats in the Mediterranean Sea south of Sicily in the past four...more
Two would-be immigrants rest at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands November 5, 2014. Some 21 would-be immigrants arrived in a fishing boat on their way to European soil from Africa, Spanish police said. REUTERS/Borja Suarez...more
Public service workers bag bodies of migrants that drowned off Tripoli's coast, Libya, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Aimen Elsahli
Would-be immigrants arrive at Los Cristianos port on Spain's Canary Island of Tenerife, November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero (SPAIN)
Palestinian schoolchildren throw flowers into the Seaport of Gaza City October 23, 2013, to remember the Palestinian migrants who died after their boat sank while fleeing Syria for Italy. A boat capsized 60 miles south of Lampedusa earlier this...more
A fishing boat, on which 19 migrants are reported to have died, is brought to the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Local residents give water to a would-be immigrant after their fishing boat arrived ashore on the Pozo Izquierdo beach on Spain's Canary Island of Gran Canaria, September 30, 2008. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A migrant plays with a child as they arrive on the Italian Navy ship San Giorgio, at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant is surrounded by Italian police, who were not wearing uniforms, after arriving by boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
An illegal migrant attempting to cross to Europe lies in an immigration holding center in the town of Garabulli, Libya, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A child looks on next to migrants after getting off from San Giorgio vessel of Italian Navy at Sicilian harbour of Augusta, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Would-be immigrants wait to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta vessel at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, March 20, 2014. Ninety migrants claiming to be from Somalia were rescued some 25 nautical miles...more
