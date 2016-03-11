A refugee childhood
A migrant boy plays in the water of the partly flooded makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A migrant boy uses a piece of a tent as a kite as he runs in a field near a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A stranded migrant boy plays with a ball at a makeshift camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Tina, a 3-year-old Kurdish child from Iraq, sits in the wood shelter of her family in a refugee camp with humanitarian-standard shelters in Grande-Synthe, near Dunkirk, northern France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A girl runs through a field of grass close to a makeshift camp for migrants near the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Children play with bubbles blown by volunteers as migrants and refugees are registered by the authorities before continuing their train journey to western Europe at a refugee transit camp in Slavonski Brod, Croatia, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin...more
A migrant plays with a child in a makeshift camp, as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Syrian refugee child plays in the water from the back of a water tanker at Al Zaatari refugee camp, in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed
A migrant who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, plays in his tent at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Children play with a TV camera and microphone at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrant children from Syria pose in front of a Protestant church in Oberhausen, Germany, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A migrant girl plays on a swing outside of a refugee shelter which focuses on women and families, in Berlin, Germany March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
A clown entertains migrant children at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A young girl climbs a tree in a migrant camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border fence near the Greek village of Idomeni March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant boy plays on a propeller statue as refugees and migrants rest inside a terminal, following their arrival aboard the Blue Star 1 passenger ship from the islands of Lesbos and Chios at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, February 23,...more
A rescue worker greets a child as they arrive on the Italian naval vessel Fulgida, in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant child watches pigeons in Victoria Square, where lots of migrants sleep rough, in central Athens, Greece, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
A migrant child shows a snail she found while playing on a field near the town of Polikastro, Greece February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A young boy from Afghanistan pushes his bicycle in the mud in the southern part of the camp known as the "Jungle", a squalid sprawling camp in Calais, northern France, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant child plays with a ball near the town of Polikastro, Greece February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
Trudeau goes to Washington
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the White House for talks and a state dinner, ending a frosty period in U.S.-Canada relations.
Syria's fragile truce
The ceasefire agreement has reduced violence but not halted the fighting.
After the tsunami
Thousands lost their lives in Japan's massive earthquake and tsunami five years ago that turned towns to matchwood and triggered a nuclear disaster.
North Korea's missiles
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.