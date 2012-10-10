Edition:
A river out of Syria

<p>A wounded Syrian man lies on a boat as he is transferred to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province. October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

<p>Syrians cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>A Syrian baby boy is carried out of from a boat after crossing to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

<p>A wounded Syrian man is carried to a boat to cross to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

<p>A wounded Syrian man is helped after crossing Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

<p>Syrians cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

<p>A wounded Syrian man is carried to an ambulance after crossing to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

<p>A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

<p>A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

<p>A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

<p>A Syrian woman reacts after crossing to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

<p>A man pushes a water tank to help a Syrian family cross to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

<p>A Syrian family arrives in Turkey after crossing the Orontes river in a water tank, on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

<p>Syrians walk to a boat to cross to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

<p>A wounded Syrian man lies on a boat as he is transported to Turkey across the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

