A river out of Syria
A wounded Syrian man lies on a boat as he is transferred to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province. October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrians cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Syrian baby boy is carried out of from a boat after crossing to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A wounded Syrian man is carried to a boat to cross to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A wounded Syrian man is helped after crossing Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrians cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A wounded Syrian man is carried to an ambulance after crossing to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Syrian woman reacts after crossing to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man pushes a water tank to help a Syrian family cross to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Syrian family arrives in Turkey after crossing the Orontes river in a water tank, on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrians walk to a boat to cross to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A wounded Syrian man lies on a boat as he is transported to Turkey across the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
