A royal childhood
Curator of the Royal Collection Trust Anna Reynolds poses with a pair of fur-lined velvet red boots worn by Prince Albert Edward in 1842, at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. The exhibition "Royal Childhood" features well-loved toys,...more
Curator of Royal Collection Trust Anna Reynolds poses with a miniature caravan presented by the Caravan Club to Prince Charles and Princess Anne in 1955 at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Two dolls belonging to Queen Elizabeth from her childhood are displayed at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Curator of Royal Collection Trust Anna Reynolds poses with a miniature Aston Martin DB5 presented to Prince Andrew in 1966 at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Curator of Royal Collection Trust, Anna Reynolds, adjusts a four-tier christening cake, a replica of the one made for Queen Victoria's eighth child Prince Leopold in 1853, at Buckingham Palace in central London, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Building blocks belonging to Prince Charles as a child are seen on display at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Curator of Royal Collection Trust Anna Reynolds poses with a kilt and jacket belonging to Prince Charles from 1958 at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A set of knock-em-down ninepins belonging to Queen Elizabeth are seen at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Tools used by Queen Elizabeth as a child dated from approximately 1942, are seen on display at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A casket containing the first teeth of Queen Victoria's children dated from approximately 1860 is displayed at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A tea set belonging to Queen Elizabeth from approximately 1930 is seen on display at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A pair of Parisian dolls belonging to Queen Elizabeth (left doll) and her sister Princess Margaret, are seen at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Wooden nursery chairs used by Princes William and Harry are displayed at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with dolls belonging to Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with a toy horse and a doll named "Pamela" belonging to Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
