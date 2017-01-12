A sadhu life

A Sadhu or holy man holds a poster of Indian cricketers and shouts slogans for their good luck at Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, the Ganges, the Yamuna and the Saraswati, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad March 12, 2007....more

A Sadhu or holy man holds a poster of Indian cricketers and shouts slogans for their good luck at Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, the Ganges, the Yamuna and the Saraswati, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad March 12, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/File Photo

Close