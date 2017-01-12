A sadhu life
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man holds his pet monkey as he walks inside a makeshift shelter, before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, India January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man undergoes an eye examination at a free eye-care camp organised by social workers at a makeshift shelter, before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, India...more
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man with his face covered with ash puts a wallet decorated with a print of the scrapped Indian 1000-rupee note, which he received as a gift from a devotee, inside a plastic cover at a makeshift shelter in Kolkata, India, January...more
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man baths from a tap at the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/File Photo
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man performs yoga in a pond during the religious festival of "Kharchi Puja" at Khayerpur on the outskirts of Agartala, India, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/File Photo
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman fills water in a container before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/File Photo
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man walks on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, India, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/File Photo
A Naga Sadhu, or a holy man, gets his head shaved on the banks of Shipra river Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, India May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/File Photo
A Naga Sadhu or Hindu holy man with his face covered with ash, is pictured after taking a dip in the waters of Shipra river at the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, India, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/File Photo
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man lies on the thorns of a Babul tree to beg for alms on the banks of Shipra river during Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, India, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/File Photo
A hand of a Sadhu or a Hindu holy man is seen after taking a dip in the waters of Shipra river during the second 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, India, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/File Photo
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man applies ashes on his body after taking a dip in the waters of Shipra river during the second 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, India, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/File Photo
Sadhus or Hindu holy men offer prayers while sitting inside circles of burning "Upale" (or dried cow dung cakes) during a prayer ceremony at the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, India, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/File Photo
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, prepares marijuana before smoking it during the Shivaratri festival on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, ties his hair as he stands outside his ashram during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smears ashes on his body during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, recites prayer from a holy book at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man takes a dip at Sangam - the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers - on the final day of the annual religious festival of Magh Mela in Allahabad, India, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra...more
A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, leaves after taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo
A Naga sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, applies ash at his camp before a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, India, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo
Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men wait inside their camp before a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, India, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, applies a tika on his face at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, is pictured as he sits inside the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo
Hindu holy man, or sadhu, dries a cloth along the bank of Bagmati River flowing along the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo
A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, reads a newspaper along a roadside in a market on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/File Photo
A Hindu holy man or "Sadhu" sits near a fire to keep himself warm on the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man travels in a local bus in New Delhi October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man (L) casts his vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/File Photo
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, peels an apple at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo
A security force personnel takes pictures of a Naga Sadhu or a Hindu holy man on the banks of the river Ganges at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/File...more
Mahadev Bharti (R), 56, a Sadhu or a Hindu holy man who claims to stand at 18-inch (46 cm), speaks with a fellow Sadhu inside a tent on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of...more
A "Naga Sadhu", or holy man, holds a sacred lamp as he performs evening prayer on the river bank of Yamuna ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/File Photo
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, applies ashes on his face at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo
A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, signs a message for the Indian cricket team onto the surface of a 100 foot (30 metre) long cricket bat during a photo call at Azad Maidan in Mumbai February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo
A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, hangs from a tree after taking a holy dip in Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, on the occasion of the Guru Purnima festival in the northern Indian city of Allahabad July 18, 2008....more
A Sadhu or holy man holds a poster of Indian cricketers and shouts slogans for their good luck at Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, the Ganges, the Yamuna and the Saraswati, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad March 12, 2007....more
