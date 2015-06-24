A slideshow about nothing

Created to celebrate the launch of all of the episodes of "Seinfeld" on Hulu beginning June 24, the exhibit contains a replica version of the Upper West Side New York City apartment set from the series, original items and interactive elements and is...more

Created to celebrate the launch of all of the episodes of "Seinfeld" on Hulu beginning June 24, the exhibit contains a replica version of the Upper West Side New York City apartment set from the series, original items and interactive elements and is open to the public through June 28. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close