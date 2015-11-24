A Syrian refugee in New Jersey

Sandy Khabbazeh poses for a portrait while holding a photo of her family who remain behind in Syria, in Oakland, New Jersey, November 22, 2015. "When I got here, I went through a long and painful process," Khabbazeh said in an interview on Tuesday....more

Sandy Khabbazeh poses for a portrait while holding a photo of her family who remain behind in Syria, in Oakland, New Jersey, November 22, 2015. "When I got here, I went through a long and painful process," Khabbazeh said in an interview on Tuesday. "When they take a person, they will check like 100 times before they take them. It's not an easy process to come to the United States." REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

