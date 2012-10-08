A time to pray
Devotees pray around a statue of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, before its immersion into the Arabian Sea on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri woman prays as others wave towards Haj pilgrims during their departure for the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, in Srinagar September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Devotees gather around an idol of Vishwakarma, the deity of architecture and machinery before its immersion in Mumbai September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, pray at Teresa's tomb on her 15th anniversary of her death in Kolkata September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A Muslim man spreads a praying mat at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Muslim women offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr at a school ground in Chennai August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A priest paints religious symbols on the forehead of a Hindu devotee at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati during the holy month of Shravan in Allahabad, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Inmates offer last Friday prayers ahead of Eid-al-Fitr inside Kotbhalwal jail on the outskirts of Jammu August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A Muslim woman offers her last Friday prayers at a mosque ahead of the Eid-al-Fitr in Ahmedabad August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Children from the Jain community raise their hands to offer prayers to Lord Mahavir on the death anniversary of Jain saint Chandrasekhar Maharaj in Ahmedabad July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A Hindu priest sits in a cauldron of water and makes offerings to a fire while performing the "Parjanya Varun Yagam", a special prayer for rain, in of Ahmedabad July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A Kashmiri Muslim man prays as balls thrown by children are seen near him during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri Muslim man prays as balls thrown by children are seen near him during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Married Hindu women devotees are seen through the sacred threads being tied around a banyan tree (a divine wishing tree) in a ceremony considered to bring good luck during the Hindu religious festival of Vata Savitri Purnima in Ahmedabad June 4,...more
Devotees lie on a road as they worship Sheetala Mata, the Hindu goddess of smallpox, during the Sheetala Puja in Kolkata May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A Hindu devotee, with his mouth pierced with a rod, prays while taking part in a religious procession outside a temple during the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Tibetan exiles pray near a coffin containing the body of Jamphel Yeshi, inside the Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharamsala March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A Kashmiri Haj pilgrim prays as he walks in between buses along with other pilgrims during their departure for the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, in Srinagar September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Hindu devotees burn incense as they pray on the first day of the Navratri festival in Jammu March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Men pray after participating in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A novice monk looks at a Buddhist monk during a ceremony to pray for Tibet's exiled Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama to have a long life, in Dharamsala March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
People pray as they arrive at a temple to celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the Mathura March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A Muslim woman prays in a hall where a photo exhibition titled "Reflections of a Journey" is held in Ahmedabad February 24, 2012 ahead of the 10th anniversary of the Godhra riots. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Hindu priests sit in cauldrons of water and make offerings to a fire while performing the "Parjanya Varun Yagam", a special prayer for rain, in Ahmedabad July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays besides a fence during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays while touching the wall of the shrine of Sufi Saint Sheikh Hamzah Makhdoomi during a festival in Srinagar January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (bottom L) prays with other Buddhist leaders and scholars during an all faith prayer meet as part of the Global Buddhist Congregation 2011, in New Delhi November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Tibetan monks pray during a candlelight protest march in New Delhi October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A woman with her face covered in coloured powder prays on the sea shore as she watches people immerse statues of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in...more
A Muslim man prays during the holy month of Ramadan in the Jama Masjid Mosque in Panama City August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A young monk prays in front of other monks playing musical instruments on the second and last day of a festival in Hemis Gompa, 45 km (28 miles) southeast of Leh July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Students pray during a morning assembly at a school in the Ralegan Siddhi village, located in the Ahmednagar district about 250km (155 miles) south east of Mumbai June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A Tibetan woman-in-exile prays at a Buddhist monastery in McLeodganj in March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Devotees spin prayer wheels after attending a religious teaching session by Tibet's exiled Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in the Tashiding monastery in Sikkim December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Muslims pray at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi September 11, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files/Files
Brahmins, or upper-caste Hindus wearing the "janeu", also called "yagnopavit" (sacred thread) perform prayers in a temple on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival in Ahmedabad August 24, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Hindu pilgrims with their heads shaved to display their religion's various holy symbols wait for the opening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to continue their pilgrimage in Jammu July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A Kashmiri Muslim woman with henna-stained hands prays upon seeing a relic, believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammad, during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar July 10, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files more
School children of Tibetan exiles pray during a protest in New Delhi March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A man cries as he prays at the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi February 4, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A woman prays at the tomb of Mother Teresa on the occasion of Teresa's 99th birth anniversary in Kolkata August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Hindu priests sit inside barrels containing water as they perform special prayers in order to appease Varun, the Hindu rain god, in a temple in Mumbai August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Hindu holy men pray on the banks of river Ganges during the start of a solar eclipse in Varanasi July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A Kashmiri Pandit man holds a lighted earthen lamp as he prays during an annual Hindu festival at a shrine in Khirbhawani, 30 km (19 miles) east of Srinagar May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
