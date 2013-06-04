A time to read
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, recites the holy book of Ramayana on the eve of Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, recites the holy book of Ramayana on the eve of Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files
A man reads a book entitled "Business thinkers who changed the world" as he commutes on a local train during the evening rush hour in Mumbai February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A man reads a book entitled "Business thinkers who changed the world" as he commutes on a local train during the evening rush hour in Mumbai February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A widow reads an English alphabet book inside her room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A widow reads an English alphabet book inside her room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, reads a copy of the Bhagavad-Gita, one of Hinduism's most holy books, on a metro train in New Delhi October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, reads a copy of the Bhagavad-Gita, one of Hinduism's most holy books, on a metro train in New Delhi October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
Sana Masroor reads the Koran during the holy month of Ramadan at her ancestral home called Sharif Manzil, which is one of the oldest haveli (mansion), in the old quarters of Delhi August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
Sana Masroor reads the Koran during the holy month of Ramadan at her ancestral home called Sharif Manzil, which is one of the oldest haveli (mansion), in the old quarters of Delhi August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
A Master of Business Administration (MBA) student looks at a book in a library at the Management Development Institute (MDI) in Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A Master of Business Administration (MBA) student looks at a book in a library at the Management Development Institute (MDI) in Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Cancer patient Siddharth Balasaheb Maskey, 12, sits with a school text book on a pavement outside the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Cancer patient Siddharth Balasaheb Maskey, 12, sits with a school text book on a pavement outside the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A policeman reads a book while sitting inside a Mumbai police vehicle as it rains in Mumbai July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak de Chowdhuri/Files
A policeman reads a book while sitting inside a Mumbai police vehicle as it rains in Mumbai July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak de Chowdhuri/Files
A supporter of yoga guru Swami Ramdev lies reading a book at the Ramlila grounds in New Delhi June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A supporter of yoga guru Swami Ramdev lies reading a book at the Ramlila grounds in New Delhi June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Noor Mohammed, a 53-year-old shopkeeper, reads the Koran outside his furniture shop in Mumbai January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Noor Mohammed, a 53-year-old shopkeeper, reads the Koran outside his furniture shop in Mumbai January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A policeman reads to a slum child in a corridor of a police barrack in Siliguri April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A policeman reads to a slum child in a corridor of a police barrack in Siliguri April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A child reads a book "My Delhi" at Gyan Shakti Vidyalaya, an open air school on the occasion of "World Literacy Day" on the outskirts of New Delhi September 8, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A child reads a book "My Delhi" at Gyan Shakti Vidyalaya, an open air school on the occasion of "World Literacy Day" on the outskirts of New Delhi September 8, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, attend a prayer meeting on the occasion of Teresa's 12th death anniversary in Kolkata September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, attend a prayer meeting on the occasion of Teresa's 12th death anniversary in Kolkata September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Children wearing masks sit in a classroom at a school in Mumbai August 10, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Children wearing masks sit in a classroom at a school in Mumbai August 10, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A student reads a book in Braille inside his hostel room at a school for the visually impaired in New Delhi April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A student reads a book in Braille inside his hostel room at a school for the visually impaired in New Delhi April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A foriegn tourist holds a tourist guide book as she visits the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A foriegn tourist holds a tourist guide book as she visits the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
People read from prayer books during the lifelong prayers for Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Mcleodgunj March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
People read from prayer books during the lifelong prayers for Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Mcleodgunj March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Tibetan exile reads a book during a protest in New Delhi July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A Tibetan exile reads a book during a protest in New Delhi July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A model gets her hair done as she reads a book backstage during the Autumn/Winter 2008 collections show at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi March 15, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
A model gets her hair done as she reads a book backstage during the Autumn/Winter 2008 collections show at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi March 15, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Nusrat, 8, a girl belonging to a homeless family, studies school books at a pavement in Mumbai August 31, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Nusrat, 8, a girl belonging to a homeless family, studies school books at a pavement in Mumbai August 31, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A fan reads the new "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" by J.K. Rowling as he sits outside a bookstore in Ahmedabad July 21, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A fan reads the new "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" by J.K. Rowling as he sits outside a bookstore in Ahmedabad July 21, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Nasir, a 16-years-old polio victim, reads a book at the yard of the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi December 11, 2006. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Nasir, a 16-years-old polio victim, reads a book at the yard of the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi December 11, 2006. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A survivor of the October 8, 2005 earthquake reads a book at a school in Poonch, about 250 km (156 miles) northwest of Jammu October 7, 2006. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
A survivor of the October 8, 2005 earthquake reads a book at a school in Poonch, about 250 km (156 miles) northwest of Jammu October 7, 2006. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
A Jewish man reads a prayer book during a Jewish New Year prayer session in Mumbai September 24, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan/Files
A Jewish man reads a prayer book during a Jewish New Year prayer session in Mumbai September 24, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan/Files
A girl reads a book at the 12th Delhi book fair in New Delhi September 23, 2006. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
A girl reads a book at the 12th Delhi book fair in New Delhi September 23, 2006. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Boys browse a book at a roadside shop in the old quarter of Delhi August 20, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Boys browse a book at a roadside shop in the old quarter of Delhi August 20, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Medical students read books during a strike in New Delhi May 30, 2006. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
Medical students read books during a strike in New Delhi May 30, 2006. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
An Indian man reads a book inside a bookstore in Siliguri October 30, 2005. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
An Indian man reads a book inside a bookstore in Siliguri October 30, 2005. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Nicobarese tsunami survivors read a book at a relief camp in Port Blair, the main city of remote Andaman and Nicobar archipelago February 19, 2005. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files
Nicobarese tsunami survivors read a book at a relief camp in Port Blair, the main city of remote Andaman and Nicobar archipelago February 19, 2005. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files
A school girl reads her book inside her class at a government-run school in village Kurana on the outskirts of Bhopal in this picture taken on August 24, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
A school girl reads her book inside her class at a government-run school in village Kurana on the outskirts of Bhopal in this picture taken on August 24, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Next Slideshows
Tiananmen Square today
The State Department renewed a call for Beijing to fully account for its Tiananmen Square crackdown in June 1989. A look at the iconic square now.
India this week
Here’s a look at the week gone by.
Getting to work
Commuting scenes from around the world.
Scripps National Spelling Bee
Arvind Mahankali wins the annual national spelling competition.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.