Pictures | Tue Jun 4, 2013 | 11:50am IST

A time to read

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, recites the holy book of Ramayana on the eve of Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files

A man reads a book entitled "Business thinkers who changed the world" as he commutes on a local train during the evening rush hour in Mumbai February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

A widow reads an English alphabet book inside her room at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, reads a copy of the Bhagavad-Gita, one of Hinduism's most holy books, on a metro train in New Delhi October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Sana Masroor reads the Koran during the holy month of Ramadan at her ancestral home called Sharif Manzil, which is one of the oldest haveli (mansion), in the old quarters of Delhi August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

A Master of Business Administration (MBA) student looks at a book in a library at the Management Development Institute (MDI) in Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Cancer patient Siddharth Balasaheb Maskey, 12, sits with a school text book on a pavement outside the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

A policeman reads a book while sitting inside a Mumbai police vehicle as it rains in Mumbai July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak de Chowdhuri/Files

A supporter of yoga guru Swami Ramdev lies reading a book at the Ramlila grounds in New Delhi June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Noor Mohammed, a 53-year-old shopkeeper, reads the Koran outside his furniture shop in Mumbai January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A policeman reads to a slum child in a corridor of a police barrack in Siliguri April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A child reads a book "My Delhi" at Gyan Shakti Vidyalaya, an open air school on the occasion of "World Literacy Day" on the outskirts of New Delhi September 8, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, attend a prayer meeting on the occasion of Teresa's 12th death anniversary in Kolkata September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Children wearing masks sit in a classroom at a school in Mumbai August 10, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

A student reads a book in Braille inside his hostel room at a school for the visually impaired in New Delhi April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

A foriegn tourist holds a tourist guide book as she visits the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

People read from prayer books during the lifelong prayers for Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Mcleodgunj March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

A Tibetan exile reads a book during a protest in New Delhi July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

A model gets her hair done as she reads a book backstage during the Autumn/Winter 2008 collections show at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi March 15, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Nusrat, 8, a girl belonging to a homeless family, studies school books at a pavement in Mumbai August 31, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

A fan reads the new "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" by J.K. Rowling as he sits outside a bookstore in Ahmedabad July 21, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Nasir, a 16-years-old polio victim, reads a book at the yard of the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi December 11, 2006. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

A survivor of the October 8, 2005 earthquake reads a book at a school in Poonch, about 250 km (156 miles) northwest of Jammu October 7, 2006. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files

A Jewish man reads a prayer book during a Jewish New Year prayer session in Mumbai September 24, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan/Files

A girl reads a book at the 12th Delhi book fair in New Delhi September 23, 2006. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Boys browse a book at a roadside shop in the old quarter of Delhi August 20, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Medical students read books during a strike in New Delhi May 30, 2006. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

An Indian man reads a book inside a bookstore in Siliguri October 30, 2005. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Nicobarese tsunami survivors read a book at a relief camp in Port Blair, the main city of remote Andaman and Nicobar archipelago February 19, 2005. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files

A school girl reads her book inside her class at a government-run school in village Kurana on the outskirts of Bhopal in this picture taken on August 24, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

