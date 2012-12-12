Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 12, 2012 | 11:30pm IST

A tribute to twelve

<p>Trumpeters of a school band blow their instruments as thousands of youths attend a march through a main street in Istanbul May 16, 2007. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas</p>

Trumpeters of a school band blow their instruments as thousands of youths attend a march through a main street in Istanbul May 16, 2007. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Trumpeters of a school band blow their instruments as thousands of youths attend a march through a main street in Istanbul May 16, 2007. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas

Close
1 / 12
<p>Finalists make an appearance before the audience at the Tokyo Super Model Contest in Tokyo July 26, 2009. U REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Finalists make an appearance before the audience at the Tokyo Super Model Contest in Tokyo July 26, 2009. U REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Finalists make an appearance before the audience at the Tokyo Super Model Contest in Tokyo July 26, 2009. U REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
2 / 12
<p>Gold medallists of Britain's team (C) pose next to silver medallists of Australia's team (L) and bronze medallists of the U.S. team during the award ceremony for the men's four final of the rowing event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Gold medallists of Britain's team (C) pose next to silver medallists of Australia's team (L) and bronze medallists of the U.S. team during the award ceremony for the men's four final of the rowing event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton...more

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Gold medallists of Britain's team (C) pose next to silver medallists of Australia's team (L) and bronze medallists of the U.S. team during the award ceremony for the men's four final of the rowing event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
3 / 12
<p>Hindu devotees are reflected on polluted water as they walk on the banks of river Godavari at the ongoing Kumbh Mela (sacred Hindu pilgrimage) in Nasik town, 180 km (112.5 miles) northeast of Bombay August 11, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

Hindu devotees are reflected on polluted water as they walk on the banks of river Godavari at the ongoing Kumbh Mela (sacred Hindu pilgrimage) in Nasik town, 180 km (112.5 miles) northeast of Bombay August 11, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Hindu devotees are reflected on polluted water as they walk on the banks of river Godavari at the ongoing Kumbh Mela (sacred Hindu pilgrimage) in Nasik town, 180 km (112.5 miles) northeast of Bombay August 11, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Close
4 / 12
<p>Villagers carry pitchers filled with drinking water after visiting a well at Meni village in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Villagers carry pitchers filled with drinking water after visiting a well at Meni village in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Villagers carry pitchers filled with drinking water after visiting a well at Meni village in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
5 / 12
<p>Students of the Jamia Binoria Al-Almia seminary sit for the exams for religious scholars (MUFTI) in Karachi May 13, 2008. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

Students of the Jamia Binoria Al-Almia seminary sit for the exams for religious scholars (MUFTI) in Karachi May 13, 2008. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Students of the Jamia Binoria Al-Almia seminary sit for the exams for religious scholars (MUFTI) in Karachi May 13, 2008. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Close
6 / 12
<p>Iranian and Pakistani defendants sit behind bars at a state security court in Sanaa October 5, 2008. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Iranian and Pakistani defendants sit behind bars at a state security court in Sanaa October 5, 2008. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Iranian and Pakistani defendants sit behind bars at a state security court in Sanaa October 5, 2008. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
7 / 12
<p>Visitors ride the "Battlestar Galactica" dueling roller coaster during a media preview of the Universal Studios theme park in Singapore March 16, 2010. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Visitors ride the "Battlestar Galactica" dueling roller coaster during a media preview of the Universal Studios theme park in Singapore March 16, 2010. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Visitors ride the "Battlestar Galactica" dueling roller coaster during a media preview of the Universal Studios theme park in Singapore March 16, 2010. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
8 / 12
<p>Tourists ride their bicycles next to the sculpture 'Ready Maid' by Austrian artist Gottfried Bechtold on a sunny day in Bregenz, at lake Constance June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic</p>

Tourists ride their bicycles next to the sculpture 'Ready Maid' by Austrian artist Gottfried Bechtold on a sunny day in Bregenz, at lake Constance June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Tourists ride their bicycles next to the sculpture 'Ready Maid' by Austrian artist Gottfried Bechtold on a sunny day in Bregenz, at lake Constance June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic

Close
9 / 12
<p>A man picks up a bottle at an assembly line inside the Taiwan Beer factory in Jhunan, Miaoli County February 13, 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh</p>

A man picks up a bottle at an assembly line inside the Taiwan Beer factory in Jhunan, Miaoli County February 13, 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A man picks up a bottle at an assembly line inside the Taiwan Beer factory in Jhunan, Miaoli County February 13, 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Close
10 / 12
<p>Russian servicemen hold flags with pikes showing a sickle and a hammer, which were displayed on the Soviet Union coat of arms, with a Kremlin tower seen in the background, during a military parade rehearsal in Red Square in Moscow November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Russian servicemen hold flags with pikes showing a sickle and a hammer, which were displayed on the Soviet Union coat of arms, with a Kremlin tower seen in the background, during a military parade rehearsal in Red Square in Moscow November 5, 2012. ...more

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Russian servicemen hold flags with pikes showing a sickle and a hammer, which were displayed on the Soviet Union coat of arms, with a Kremlin tower seen in the background, during a military parade rehearsal in Red Square in Moscow November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
11 / 12
<p>Twelve couples attend a wedding ceremony at the Peak in Hong Kong, an event to celebrate getting married on the date of December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Twelve couples attend a wedding ceremony at the Peak in Hong Kong, an event to celebrate getting married on the date of December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Twelve couples attend a wedding ceremony at the Peak in Hong Kong, an event to celebrate getting married on the date of December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Crazy contraband

Crazy contraband

Next Slideshows

Crazy contraband

Crazy contraband

A look at the unusual discoveries customs officials have made at border crossings around the world.

12 Dec 2012
The pope @pontifex

The pope @pontifex

After weeks of anticipation bordering on media frenzy, Pope Benedict solemnly put his finger to a computer tablet device and tried to send his first tweet - but...

12 Dec 2012
Style file: Anushka Sharma

Style file: Anushka Sharma

A look at the fashion and style of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma

12 Dec 2012
Notable deaths of 2012

Notable deaths of 2012

Those we lost this past year.

12 Dec 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast