Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 21, 2015 | 5:51am IST

A trip to Dismaland

Artwork at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by British artist Banksy, at Weston-Super-Mare in southwest England, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Artwork at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by British artist Banksy, at Weston-Super-Mare in southwest England, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Artwork at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by British artist Banksy, at Weston-Super-Mare in southwest England, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 33
A sculpture is seen at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A sculpture is seen at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A sculpture is seen at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 33
Tourists walk past the entrance to 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tourists walk past the entrance to 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Tourists walk past the entrance to 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 33
A visitor looks through a board at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A visitor looks through a board at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A visitor looks through a board at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 33
A performer checks a visitor at the entrance to 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A performer checks a visitor at the entrance to 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A performer checks a visitor at the entrance to 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 33
A performer stands at a booth in 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A performer stands at a booth in 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A performer stands at a booth in 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 33
A performer holds a brochure for 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A performer holds a brochure for 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
A performer holds a brochure for 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 33
An installation is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An installation is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
An installation is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 33
General view of 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

General view of 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
General view of 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 33
An installation is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An installation is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
An installation is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 33
A mural is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A mural is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
A mural is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 33
An installation at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An installation at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
An installation at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 33
People ride a carousel at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People ride a carousel at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
People ride a carousel at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 33
A general view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A general view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
A general view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
14 / 33
A sign is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A sign is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A sign is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 33
A general view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A general view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A general view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
16 / 33
Detail of a structure at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Detail of a structure at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
Detail of a structure at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
17 / 33
General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
18 / 33
A performer sits in front of signs at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A performer sits in front of signs at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A performer sits in front of signs at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
19 / 33
Sculptures and artpieces are pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Sculptures and artpieces are pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Sculptures and artpieces are pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
20 / 33
Detail of an installation at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Detail of an installation at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Detail of an installation at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
21 / 33
Artworks, sculptures and performers are seen at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Artworks, sculptures and performers are seen at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Artworks, sculptures and performers are seen at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
22 / 33
Artworks, sculptures and performers are seen at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Artworks, sculptures and performers are seen at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Artworks, sculptures and performers are seen at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
23 / 33
A poster is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A poster is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A poster is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
24 / 33
A performer holds a bunch of balloons at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A performer holds a bunch of balloons at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A performer holds a bunch of balloons at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
25 / 33
An installation is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An installation is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
An installation is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
26 / 33
General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
27 / 33
A performer is pictured at the entrance to 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A performer is pictured at the entrance to 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A performer is pictured at the entrance to 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
28 / 33
General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
29 / 33
A sculpture is pictured behind a performer at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A sculpture is pictured behind a performer at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A sculpture is pictured behind a performer at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
30 / 33
A sign is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A sign is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A sign is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
31 / 33
General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
32 / 33
General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Storms of sand

Storms of sand

Next Slideshows

Storms of sand

Storms of sand

Storms of whipping winds and flying dust from around the world.

20 Aug 2015
Syria and Iraq's antiquities

Syria and Iraq's antiquities

A look at the priceless artifacts and sites in Syria and Iraq, amid reports the Islamic State has executed a Syrian antiquities expert.

20 Aug 2015
Iran nose job

Iran nose job

Iranians have undergone the most numbers of rhinoplasty procedures, or nose jobs, in the world, according to local media.

20 Aug 2015
Acrobatics in India

Acrobatics in India

Pictures of people showing their acrobatic skills in India.

19 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast