A truce worth fighting for
Walter Geovani Salguero, 30, an inmate and member of El Salvador's Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang, participates in a pledge event during a news conference at the Sonsonate jail, outside San Salvador, February 8, 2013. The relentless tit-for-tat murders between El Salvador's two largest street gangs - "Calle 18" and "Mara Salvatrucha" - made the country the most murderous in the world in 2011 after neighboring Honduras, also ravaged by gang violence. That was until elders from both gangs declared an unprecedented truce that cut the homicide rate in half in just four months. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Gang members who are also inmates pose for a photograph at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador June 2, 2012. The relentless tit-for-tat murders between El Salvador's two largest street gangs - "Calle 18" and "Mara Salvatrucha" - made the country the most murderous in the world last year after neighboring Honduras, also ravaged by gang violence. That was until Garcia, from the Calle 18 ("18th Street") gang, along with elders from the Mara Salvatruchadeclared an unprecedented truce that authorities say has cut the homicide rate in half in just four months. Picture taken June 2, 2012. To match Feature SALVADOR-GANGS/ REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez (EL SALVADOR - Tags: CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST)
An inmate and member of a gang holds his son at the jail in Quetzaltepeque, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A noticeboard with pictures of a portion of the 620 members of the 18th Street gang held at the prison of Izalco, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang receives communion from a priest at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Members of powerful street gangs take part in a cleaning effort to remove graffiti during the event organized by the church in San Salvador, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Carlos Tiberio Ramirez, one of the leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang poses while attending the Day of the Virgin of Mercy celebrations at the female prison in San Salvador, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Members of the 18th Street gang attend a mass at the prison of Izalco, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Masked members of El Salvador's Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang participate in a pledge event at the Barrio el Pino, outside San Salvador, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A jailed gang member poses for a photograph at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Female gang members who are also inmates take care of their children at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Army Chaplain Favio Colindres shakes hands with a member of the 18th Street gang during a mass at the prison of Izalco, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A hooded police officer stands near gang members inside the jail in Quetzaltepeque, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Members of the 18th Street gang attend a mass at the prison of Izalco, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A member of the 18th Street gang poses for a photo at the prison of Izalco, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A gang member and inmate sits inside the jail in Quetzaltepeque, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Members of the 18th Street gang attend a mass at the prison of Izalco, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Inmates who are members of a gang, stand inside the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A gang member and inmate stands behind the bars of a cell at the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Victor Garcia (R), alias "The Duck" from the Calle 18 gang, sits with his wife and daughter during a religious service at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
