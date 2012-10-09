Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 10, 2012 | 12:35am IST

A vision of Mary Magdalene

<p>Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
1 / 17
<p>Worshipers light candles and pray after walking through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

Worshipers light candles and pray after walking through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Worshipers light candles and pray after walking through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
2 / 17
<p>Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
3 / 17
<p>The grave marker of Sister Marie Adele Brise lies next to the church where worshipers pray late in the evening of a all night adoration and rosary procession at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

The grave marker of Sister Marie Adele Brise lies next to the church where worshipers pray late in the evening of a all night adoration and rosary procession at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012....more

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

The grave marker of Sister Marie Adele Brise lies next to the church where worshipers pray late in the evening of a all night adoration and rosary procession at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
4 / 17
<p>Worshipers pray after walking through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Worshipers pray after walking through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Worshipers pray after walking through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
5 / 17
<p>Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
6 / 17
<p>Worshipers light candles and pray after walking through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Worshipers light candles and pray after walking through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Worshipers light candles and pray after walking through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
7 / 17
<p>Worshipers light candles and pray after they walked through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Worshipers light candles and pray after they walked through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Worshipers light candles and pray after they walked through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
8 / 17
<p>Rosaries for worshipers are seen during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Rosaries for worshipers are seen during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Rosaries for worshipers are seen during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
9 / 17
<p>A worshiper prays late in the evening of an all-night adoration and rosary procession at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

A worshiper prays late in the evening of an all-night adoration and rosary procession at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

A worshiper prays late in the evening of an all-night adoration and rosary procession at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
10 / 17
<p>Worshipers light candles and pray after walking through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Worshipers light candles and pray after walking through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Worshipers light candles and pray after walking through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
11 / 17
<p>Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
12 / 17
<p>Worshipers pause as they walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Worshipers pause as they walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Worshipers pause as they walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
13 / 17
<p>Worshipers light candles and pray after they walked through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Worshipers light candles and pray after they walked through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Worshipers light candles and pray after they walked through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
14 / 17
<p>Rev. Peter Stryker holds service before worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Rev. Peter Stryker holds service before worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Rev. Peter Stryker holds service before worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
15 / 17
<p>Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
16 / 17
<p>A worshiper prays late in the evening of an all-night adoration and rosary procession at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

A worshiper prays late in the evening of an all-night adoration and rosary procession at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Wednesday, October 10, 2012

A worshiper prays late in the evening of an all-night adoration and rosary procession at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Art in the austerity age

Art in the austerity age

Next Slideshows

Art in the austerity age

Art in the austerity age

Artists and protesters depict their debt crisis woes.

10 Oct 2012
Living in coffins

Living in coffins

Twenty-four Hong Kong residents live in wooden boxes, or "coffin homes," packed in a single apartment of just over 500 square feet.

09 Oct 2012
The bangle story

The bangle story

A look at the variety that lies in this multiple-hued ornament worn widely by Indian women.

09 Oct 2012
Choreography college

Choreography college

Students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college take part in a week-long ballet contest.

09 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast