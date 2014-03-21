Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Mar 22, 2014 | 12:40am IST

A week in Aleppo

<p>A man inspects the damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

A man inspects the damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A man inspects the damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
1 / 25
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position behind piled sandbags as he aims his weapon near the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position behind piled sandbags as he aims his weapon near the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position behind piled sandbags as he aims his weapon near the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
2 / 25
<p>A man is seen through a damaged vehicle at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A man is seen through a damaged vehicle at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A man is seen through a damaged vehicle at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
3 / 25
<p>A man carries his injured brother at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A man carries his injured brother at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A man carries his injured brother at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
4 / 25
<p>A damaged car is seen at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

A damaged car is seen at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A damaged car is seen at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
5 / 25
<p>A civil defence member reacts as he takes part in an anti-government protest in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A civil defence member reacts as he takes part in an anti-government protest in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A civil defence member reacts as he takes part in an anti-government protest in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
6 / 25
<p>A civilian reacts near a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A civilian reacts near a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A civilian reacts near a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
7 / 25
<p>Flames are seen after what Free Syrian Army fighters said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the compound of the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of the justice palace, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail</p>

Flames are seen after what Free Syrian Army fighters said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the compound of the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of the justice...more

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Flames are seen after what Free Syrian Army fighters said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the compound of the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of the justice palace, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Close
8 / 25
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter sneaks through a hole in the Maysaloun neighbourhood in Aleppo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter sneaks through a hole in the Maysaloun neighbourhood in Aleppo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A Free Syrian Army fighter sneaks through a hole in the Maysaloun neighbourhood in Aleppo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
9 / 25
<p>Children act in a play during an event marking three years since the start of the Syrian uprising, in Aleppo, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

Children act in a play during an event marking three years since the start of the Syrian uprising, in Aleppo, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Children act in a play during an event marking three years since the start of the Syrian uprising, in Aleppo, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
10 / 25
<p>Children push a cart with water containers along a damaged street in old Aleppo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

Children push a cart with water containers along a damaged street in old Aleppo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Children push a cart with water containers along a damaged street in old Aleppo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
11 / 25
<p>Rescuers carry a body in a pick-up at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Rescuers carry a body in a pick-up at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Rescuers carry a body in a pick-up at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
12 / 25
<p>A man carries a survivor at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sad Al-Lawz in Aleppo, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A man carries a survivor at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sad Al-Lawz in Aleppo, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A man carries a survivor at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sad Al-Lawz in Aleppo, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
13 / 25
<p>Abu Amara, a 26-year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, uses binoculars as he stands with his fellow fighters in old Aleppo, March 13, 2014. Abu Amara lost his hand during clashes with the Syrian regime. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

Abu Amara, a 26-year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, uses binoculars as he stands with his fellow fighters in old Aleppo, March 13, 2014. Abu Amara lost his hand during clashes with the Syrian regime. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Abu Amara, a 26-year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, uses binoculars as he stands with his fellow fighters in old Aleppo, March 13, 2014. Abu Amara lost his hand during clashes with the Syrian regime. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
14 / 25
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters Mohamad-Noor (L), 14, and Hadi, 15, show a picture of the body of their 15-year-old friend Khaled, who died from sniper fire, at the frontline of Khalidiya neighborhood in Aleppo, March 13, 2014. Noor and Hadi joined the Free Syrian Army 6 months ago along with Khaled. Noor's father died from sniper fire too, and Hadi's father fights with the Free Syrian Army. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters Mohamad-Noor (L), 14, and Hadi, 15, show a picture of the body of their 15-year-old friend Khaled, who died from sniper fire, at the frontline of Khalidiya neighborhood in Aleppo, March 13, 2014. Noor and Hadi joined the...more

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Free Syrian Army fighters Mohamad-Noor (L), 14, and Hadi, 15, show a picture of the body of their 15-year-old friend Khaled, who died from sniper fire, at the frontline of Khalidiya neighborhood in Aleppo, March 13, 2014. Noor and Hadi joined the Free Syrian Army 6 months ago along with Khaled. Noor's father died from sniper fire too, and Hadi's father fights with the Free Syrian Army. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Close
15 / 25
<p>People search for belongings amid rubble of collapsed buildings in the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

People search for belongings amid rubble of collapsed buildings in the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Saturday, March 22, 2014

People search for belongings amid rubble of collapsed buildings in the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
16 / 25
<p>Abu Amara a 26-year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, holds his weapon in old Aleppo, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

Abu Amara a 26-year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, holds his weapon in old Aleppo, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Abu Amara a 26-year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, holds his weapon in old Aleppo, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
17 / 25
<p>People dive for cover after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

People dive for cover after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Saturday, March 22, 2014

People dive for cover after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
18 / 25
<p>A boy stands with Free Syrian Army fighters as they pray in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

A boy stands with Free Syrian Army fighters as they pray in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A boy stands with Free Syrian Army fighters as they pray in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Close
19 / 25
<p>A man mourns next to a dead body, killed by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Castello, Aleppo, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A man mourns next to a dead body, killed by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Castello, Aleppo, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A man mourns next to a dead body, killed by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Castello, Aleppo, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
20 / 25
<p>Residents inspect damage after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Residents inspect damage after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Residents inspect damage after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
21 / 25
<p>A view of damaged buildings in old Aleppo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

A view of damaged buildings in old Aleppo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A view of damaged buildings in old Aleppo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
22 / 25
<p>A man carries a girl who survived what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A man carries a girl who survived what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A man carries a girl who survived what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
23 / 25
<p>A woman reacts as she walks amid debris of damaged buildings at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A woman reacts as she walks amid debris of damaged buildings at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A woman reacts as she walks amid debris of damaged buildings at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
24 / 25
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters climb the stairs at the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of it from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters climb the stairs at the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of it from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Free Syrian Army fighters climb the stairs at the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of it from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Above the blue

Above the blue

Next Slideshows

Above the blue

Above the blue

Water from above on World Water Day.

22 Mar 2014
Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar ring in the year 1393.

21 Mar 2014
L.A. Air Show

L.A. Air Show

The high-flyers of the Los Angeles County Air Show.

21 Mar 2014
Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

A recent sampling of odd photos from around the world.

21 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures