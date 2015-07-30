Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 31, 2015 | 2:15am IST

A year without home in Ukraine

A security personnel plays with a girl in the compound of a health and rest center which serves as a temporary accommodation for refugees from eastern regions of Ukraine in the town of Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. More than 400 people, who left eastern Ukraine due to a military conflict, arrived at the sanatorium in Korostyshiv during summer 2014, according to representatives. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
People sit on benches in the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Children run in the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A boy looks through a bench as he plays near his mother on the site of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Children wait before taking a piece of a cake during a birthday party at a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A boy looks out from a room inside a building on the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Adults look at a girl as they sit on benches in the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Children play in the compound of a health and rest center with a dog seen in the background, in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
People gather in a corridor inside a building on the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Children sit around a table during a birthday party at a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A woman sits on a bench as boys play in the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
