A year without home in Ukraine
A security personnel plays with a girl in the compound of a health and rest center which serves as a temporary accommodation for refugees from eastern regions of Ukraine in the town of Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. More than...more
People sit on benches in the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Children run in the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A boy looks through a bench as he plays near his mother on the site of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Children wait before taking a piece of a cake during a birthday party at a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A boy looks out from a room inside a building on the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Adults look at a girl as they sit on benches in the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Children play in the compound of a health and rest center with a dog seen in the background, in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
People gather in a corridor inside a building on the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Children sit around a table during a birthday party at a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A woman sits on a bench as boys play in the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Suspected MH370 debris found
Malaysia is "almost certain" that plane debris found on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean is from a Boeing 777.
Walker: Harleys, Winnebagos and politics
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker takes his campaign for the Republican candidacy nationwide.
Farewell Kalam
Political leaders, officials and the people pay tribute to former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam.
MORE IN PICTURES
Summer in India
How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Aishwarya at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.