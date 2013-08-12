Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Aug 12, 2013 | 12:55pm IST

Aadi Festival

<p>Hindu devotees carry their children as they hang from wooden poles using hooks pierced through their back and are rotated as part of a ritual during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Hindu devotees carry their children as they hang from wooden poles using hooks pierced through their back and are rotated as part of a ritual during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

<p>A Hindu devotee with his mouth pierced with skewers and dressed as Hindu goddess Durga walk through a road as he takes part in a religious procession during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A Hindu devotee with his mouth pierced with skewers and dressed as Hindu goddess Durga walk through a road as he takes part in a religious procession during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

<p>Hindu devotees carry their children as they hang from wooden poles using hooks pierced through their back and are rotated as part of a ritual during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Hindu devotees carry their children as they hang from wooden poles using hooks pierced through their back and are rotated as part of a ritual during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

<p>Hindu devotees carry their children as they hang from wooden poles using hooks pierced through their back and are rotated as part of a ritual during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Hindu devotees carry their children as they hang from wooden poles using hooks pierced through their back and are rotated as part of a ritual during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

<p>Hindu devotees carry their children as they hang from wooden poles using hooks pierced through their back and are rotated as part of a ritual during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Hindu devotees carry their children as they hang from wooden poles using hooks pierced through their back and are rotated as part of a ritual during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

<p>Hindu devotees hang from wooden poles using hooks pierced through their back as they are rotated as part of a ritual during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Hindu devotees hang from wooden poles using hooks pierced through their back as they are rotated as part of a ritual during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

<p>A Hindu devotee with his body pierced with skewers walks through a road as he takes part in a religious procession during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A Hindu devotee with his body pierced with skewers walks through a road as he takes part in a religious procession during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

<p>A Hindu devotee with his body pierced with skewers walks through a road as he takes part in a religious procession during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A Hindu devotee with his body pierced with skewers walks through a road as he takes part in a religious procession during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

<p>Hindu devotees are daubed in chilli paste after they were showered with milk, as part of a ritual during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Hindu devotees are daubed in chilli paste after they were showered with milk, as part of a ritual during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

<p>Hindu devotees are showered with milk, followed by chilli paste, as part of a ritual during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Hindu devotees are showered with milk, followed by chilli paste, as part of a ritual during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

<p>Hindu devotees hang from wooden poles using hooks pierced through their back as they are rotated, as part of a ritual during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Hindu devotees hang from wooden poles using hooks pierced through their back as they are rotated, as part of a ritual during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

