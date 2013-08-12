Aadi Festival
Hindu devotees carry their children as they hang from wooden poles using hooks pierced through their back and are rotated as part of a ritual during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A Hindu devotee with his mouth pierced with skewers and dressed as Hindu goddess Durga walk through a road as he takes part in a religious procession during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Hindu devotees hang from wooden poles using hooks pierced through their back as they are rotated as part of a ritual during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A Hindu devotee with his body pierced with skewers walks through a road as he takes part in a religious procession during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Hindu devotees are daubed in chilli paste after they were showered with milk, as part of a ritual during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Hindu devotees are showered with milk, followed by chilli paste, as part of a ritual during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Hindu devotees hang from wooden poles using hooks pierced through their back as they are rotated, as part of a ritual during Aadi festival in Chennai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
