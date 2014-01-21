Aam Aadmi Party on the streets
Security personnel stand guard at the site of a protest led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shouts slogans as he climbs over a police barricade during a protest led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A security personnel uses a baton on a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during a protest led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policeman drags a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the site of a protest led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) holds up the national flag during a protest led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as Indian Air Force aircrafts fly past as part of Republic Day rehearsals, in New Delhi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan...more
A supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sits near policemen standing guard during a protest led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) take part in a sit-in protest as others use a sheet to protect themselves from the rain in New Delhi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) push barricades installed by police during a protest in New Delhi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) waves the national flag during a protest, as Indian Air Force helicopters fly past as part of Republic Day rehearsals, in New Delhi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rest next to a stack of blankets at the site of a protest during winter in New Delhi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Security personnel assist an injured supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during a protest in New Delhi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) uses a blanket to protect himself on a cold winter morning at the site of a protest in New Delhi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) use sheets to protect themselves from the rain during a protest in New Delhi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (L), leader of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP), addresses his supporters as Delhi's Urban Development Minister and fellow AAP leader Manish Sisodia holds the speaker during a protest in New Delhi January 20,...more
Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (C), leader of the Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP), addresses his supporters during a protest in New Delhi January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (C), leader of the Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP), gestures while addressing his supporters, as a man holds a speaker (R) during a protest in New Delhi January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (R), leader of the Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP), speaks with Delhi's Urban Development Minister and fellow AAP leader Manish Sisodia during a protest in New Delhi January 20, 2014.REUTERS/Anindito...more
A supporter of the Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) shouts slogans during a protest in New Delhi January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Supporters of the Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) gesture and shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Policemen stand guard at the site where Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, leader of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP), is protesting in New Delhi January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A supporter of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) flutters India's national flag during a protest in New Delhi January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel walk at the site of a protest by Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (not pictured) in New Delhi January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Policemen stand guard at the site where Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, leader of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) is protesting in New Delhi January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A supporter of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) holds a portrait of Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a protest in New Delhi January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) raise their hands and shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A supporter of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) flutters the national flag as Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (C) takes part in a protest in New Delhi January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
