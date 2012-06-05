Aamchi Mumbai
Patrons drink beer and eat food at a pub in Mumbai June 3, 2012. A 63-year-old prohibition law requiring every adult above the age of 25 to get a drinking permit exists in Maharashtra but it's never been taken seriously. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Fishermen sort out their fishing nets along the shores of the Arabian Sea at a beach in Mumbai April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A couple sits along the seafront promenade at dusk in Mumbai's suburbs May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
People sit at a seafront promenade in the evening at the Nariman Point financial area in south Mumbai March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Commuters try to get onto an overcrowded train on a railway platform during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl walks with her pet monkey on a promenade along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of Dharavi, Asia's largest slum area, is seen in Mumbai April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
A boy looks at a passing train while sitting atop a bridge in Dharavi, Asia's largest slums in Mumbai November 28, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Traffic moves through the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai July 1, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
The Bandra-Worli sea link is lit in Mumbai June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
The Bandra-Worli sea link is seen over the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Commuters stand still at a crowded railway station to pay homage during a two-minute long remembrance for bomb blast victims in Mumbai July 18, 2006.
Devotees pull a huge idol of "Ganesh", the Hindu deity of prosperity, during heavy traffic on a road in Mumbai August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
A bartender reaches out for a bottle at a bar in a luxury hotel in Mumbai November 22, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
An policeman reads a book while sitting inside a Mumbai police vehicle as it rains at one of the sites of Wednesday's triple explosions near the Opera House in Mumbai July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak de Chowdhuri
A policeman stands guard inside the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Policemen erect barricades in front of the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian Navy soldiers take part in a performance in front of the Gateway of India monument during a dress rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, December 2, 2011. Picture taken on December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer (INDIA - Tags:...more
Labourers work on a billboard in Mumbai, April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A slogan of the sanitation department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) written on a garbage truck is pictured in Mumbai October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A taxi meter is seen near Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
A man sleeps next to a billboard in Mumbai December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A road sign stands next to the Bombay Stock Exchange building (R), August 3, 2005. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A couple look at the sunset at a seafront in Mumbai December 31, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
An aerial view of a central district of Mumbai December 22, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Fishermen push a small boat through a lagoon after catching fish near the Haji Ali Mosque in Mumbai, December 29, 2006. REUTERS/Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi
A cook at a street-side snack stall arranges "vada pavs" (L) and "samosas" in Mumbai August 23, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta
An aircraft prepares to land at the airport surrounded by slums in Mumbai July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Aspiring models wait for their turn to be judged during auditions in Mumbai June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy walks past a barricade put up by police, near Arthur Road Jail where Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, the accused lone surviving gunman of the Mumbai attacks, is being held, in Mumbai April 17, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Visitors drink beer at the Leopold cafe as a lit candle stands on the table, marking a one month anniversary of the 26/11 attack on the cafe by armed militants in Mumbai December 26, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
