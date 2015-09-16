Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Sep 16, 2015 | 7:05pm IST

Abandoned at the border

A migrant lifts a child to let it peek on the other side of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. Hungary's right-wing government shut the main land route for migrants into the European Union, taking matters into its own hands to halt Europe's influx of refugees. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A migrant lifts a child to let it peek on the other side of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. Hungary's right-wing government shut the main land route for migrants into the European Union,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A migrant lifts a child to let it peek on the other side of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. Hungary's right-wing government shut the main land route for migrants into the European Union, taking matters into its own hands to halt Europe's influx of refugees. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
1 / 18
A Hungarian soldier builds a razor wire fence at the border with Serbia near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A Hungarian soldier builds a razor wire fence at the border with Serbia near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A Hungarian soldier builds a razor wire fence at the border with Serbia near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
2 / 18
A migrant wearing a t-shirt with an inscription reading "Europe Shame" stands in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A migrant wearing a t-shirt with an inscription reading "Europe Shame" stands in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A migrant wearing a t-shirt with an inscription reading "Europe Shame" stands in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
3 / 18
Migrants stand in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants stand in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Migrants stand in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 18
A migrant washes himself in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant washes himself in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A migrant washes himself in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 18
Hungarian policemen patrol on horses along the border with Serbia near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Hungarian policemen patrol on horses along the border with Serbia near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Hungarian policemen patrol on horses along the border with Serbia near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
6 / 18
A migrant tends to a girl who sleeps on his lap as they sit on the ground after being detained by Hungarian police for illegally crossing from Serbia to Hungary near the village of Asotthalom, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A migrant tends to a girl who sleeps on his lap as they sit on the ground after being detained by Hungarian police for illegally crossing from Serbia to Hungary near the village of Asotthalom, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A migrant tends to a girl who sleeps on his lap as they sit on the ground after being detained by Hungarian police for illegally crossing from Serbia to Hungary near the village of Asotthalom, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
7 / 18
Migrants guarded by Hungarian police sit on the field after being detained for illegal crossing from Serbia to Hungary near the village of Asotthalom, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Migrants guarded by Hungarian police sit on the field after being detained for illegal crossing from Serbia to Hungary near the village of Asotthalom, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Migrants guarded by Hungarian police sit on the field after being detained for illegal crossing from Serbia to Hungary near the village of Asotthalom, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
8 / 18
A migrant looks through a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A migrant looks through a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A migrant looks through a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
9 / 18
A migrant holds a child as he peers over a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant holds a child as he peers over a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A migrant holds a child as he peers over a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 18
Migrants sit on the field as they were stopped by the Hungarian police after illegally crossing from Serbia to Hungary near the village of Asttohatolom, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Migrants sit on the field as they were stopped by the Hungarian police after illegally crossing from Serbia to Hungary near the village of Asttohatolom, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Migrants sit on the field as they were stopped by the Hungarian police after illegally crossing from Serbia to Hungary near the village of Asttohatolom, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
11 / 18
Migrants sleep on a highway in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants sleep on a highway in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Migrants sleep on a highway in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
12 / 18
Children guarded by Hungarian police play on the ground after being detained along with other migrants who illegally crossed from Serbia to Hungary near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Children guarded by Hungarian police play on the ground after being detained along with other migrants who illegally crossed from Serbia to Hungary near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Children guarded by Hungarian police play on the ground after being detained along with other migrants who illegally crossed from Serbia to Hungary near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
13 / 18
Migrants sit on a field at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants sit on a field at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Migrants sit on a field at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
14 / 18
Migrants sleep on a highway in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants sleep on a highway in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Migrants sleep on a highway in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
15 / 18
Migrants sit around a fire near the border with Hungary in the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants sit around a fire near the border with Hungary in the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Migrants sit around a fire near the border with Hungary in the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
16 / 18
A migrant plays with his child in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant plays with his child in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A migrant plays with his child in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
17 / 18
A migrant shouts slogans in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant shouts slogans in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A migrant shouts slogans in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Cuban religion yearns for recognition

Cuban religion yearns for recognition

Next Slideshows

Cuban religion yearns for recognition

Cuban religion yearns for recognition

Cubans who practice Santeria hope Pope Francis formally recognizes their religion during his visit.

16 Sep 2015
Who has nukes?

Who has nukes?

The countries in the world's nuclear club.

16 Sep 2015
Disputes in the South China Sea

Disputes in the South China Sea

China claims 90 percent of the South China Sea, its claims overlapping with those of Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.

15 Sep 2015
Hungary locks down border

Hungary locks down border

Migrants and refugees are stuck at the border with Hungary after the right-wing government shut the main land route for migrants into the European Union.

15 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast