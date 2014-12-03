Abandoned in Ukraine

Clothes dry in front of the hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, eastern Ukraine. Medical workers say the head of the hospital was killed by a shell in Luhansk and about half the 180 staff have fled. There were 400 patients when fighting...more

