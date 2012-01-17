Edition:
Abandoning ship

<p>Passengers line up on the side of the Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia and move down along the side of the vessel during the evacuation operation, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

<p>Passengers line up on the side of the Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia and move down along the side of the vessel during the evacuation operation, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

<p>Passengers put on life vests along the corridors of the Costa Concordia cruise ship in this still image taken from an amateur video shot by a German passenger, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amateur Video via Reuters TV</p>

<p>Passengers line up on the side of the Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia and move down along the side of the vessel during the evacuation operation, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

<p>The capsized Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen from a rescue vessel near Giglio, Italy, in this still image taken from an amateur video shot by a German passenger, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amateur Video via Reuters TV</p>

<p>Passengers line up on the side of the Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia and move down along the side of the vessel during the evacuation operation, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

