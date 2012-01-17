Abandoning ship
Passengers line up on the side of the Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia and move down along the side of the vessel during the evacuation operation, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera
Passengers put on life vests along the corridors of the Costa Concordia cruise ship in this still image taken from an amateur video shot by a German passenger, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amateur Video via Reuters TV
The capsized Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen from a rescue vessel near Giglio, Italy, in this still image taken from an amateur video shot by a German passenger, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amateur Video via Reuters TV
The capsized Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen from a rescue vessel near Giglio, Italy, in this still image taken from an amateur video shot by a German passenger, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amateur Video via Reuters TV
