Aboard the Charles de Gaulle
A pilot walks to his Rafale fighter jet prior to a mission in the Gulf aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Rafale and Super Etendards fighter jets are parked prior to a mission aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier sailing in the Gulf, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
"Yellow dogs" fly deck directors watch as a Rafale fighter jet is brought up on an elevator to the flight deck aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier in the Gulf, January 29, 2016. Picture taken January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
"Yellow dogs" fly deck directors watch as a Rafale fighter jet is brought up on an elevator to the flight deck aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier in the Gulf, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A pilot checks a Super Etendard fighter jet aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier prior to a mission in the Gulf, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A "Yellow dog" flight deck director holds his "stop flag" as he waits for a Rafale fighter jet to be readied for a catapult take off from France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier for a mission in the Gulf, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe...more
Red jacket ordnance crew equip a Super Etendard fighter jet near a Rafale fighter jet aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier in the Gulf, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A "yellow dog" flight desk officer watches as a Rafale fighter jet prepares to take off aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier on missiion in the Gulf, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Crew members walk on the flight deck of France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier to pick up any debris that might cause an accident during operations with jets in the Gulf, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A "Yellow dog" flight deck director is seen during operations aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier on mission in the Gulf, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A "Yellow dog" flight deck director gives the go signal to the pilot of a Rafale fighter jet aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier in the Gulf, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A pilot walks past a Rafale fighter jet prior to a mission aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier sailing in the Gulf, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A crew member greases one of the three arresting cables used to stop fighter jets when they land on the flight deck aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier in the Gulf, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Fire crew members suit up before taking their positions on the flight deck during the take off of Rafale fighter jets aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier that continues its mission in the Gulf, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe...more
Crew walk on the flight deck of France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier as an helicopter flies overhead in the Gulf, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A Rafale fighter jet is catapulted from the flight deck as it leaves on a mission aboard France's Charles de Gaulle Aircraft carrier in the Gulf, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A yellow dog flight deck officer signals to a Rafale fighter jet that prepares to taking off from France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier in the Gulf, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A crew member pedals on an exercise bicycle in the hangar where Rafale fighter jets are parked aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier in the Gulf, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A sailor poses on the flight deck amongst Rafale fighter jets aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier in Abu Dhabi harbour, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A yellow dog deck officer stands on the flight deck as a Rafale fighter jet takes off from France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier in the Gulf, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Next Slideshows
It's Groundhog Day on Groundhog Day
Year after year, groundhog Punxsutawney Phil looks for his shadow to determine if spring is in the air.
Venice Carnival
Highlights from the Venice Carnival.
Priyanka Chopra at American award shows
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has been registering her presence at various American award shows as a part of TV series 'Quantico'.
Beating the Retreat
"Beating the Retreat" ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Republic Day celebrations.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.