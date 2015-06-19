Edition:
Aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt

A F/A-18C Hornet of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 251 (VMFA-251) is catapulted off the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. The U.S. carrier is deployed in the region to act as a platform to strike key positions taken over by the Islamic State fighters in Iraq and Syria, according to the ship's press officer. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A F/A-18C Hornet of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 251 (VMFA-251) is catapulted off the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. The U.S. carrier is deployed in the region to act as a platform to strike key positions taken over by the Islamic State fighters in Iraq and Syria, according to the ship's press officer.
A U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew member smiles as he stands behind onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier (CVN-71) in the Gulf, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew member smiles as he stands behind onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier (CVN-71) in the Gulf, June 19, 2015.
U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew members transport missiles on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew members transport missiles on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew members transport missiles on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015.
U.S. Navy pilots walk to their aircrafts before flight operations on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. Navy pilots walk to their aircrafts before flight operations on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
U.S. Navy pilots walk to their aircrafts before flight operations on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015.
U.S. Navy sailors work on the bridge of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. Navy sailors work on the bridge of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
U.S. Navy sailors work on the bridge of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015.
A U.S. Navy shooter is seen surrounded by smoke after the launch of an aircraft onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A U.S. Navy shooter is seen surrounded by smoke after the launch of an aircraft onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A U.S. Navy shooter is seen surrounded by smoke after the launch of an aircraft onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015.
U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew members transport missiles on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew members transport missiles on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew members transport missiles on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015.
U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Andrew Lewis looks out with his binoculars while speaking during an interview on the bridge of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Andrew Lewis looks out with his binoculars while speaking during an interview on the bridge of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Andrew Lewis looks out with his binoculars while speaking during an interview on the bridge of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015.
A F/A-18E/F Super Hornets of Strike Fighter Attack Squadron 136 (VFA-136) takes off onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A F/A-18E/F Super Hornets of Strike Fighter Attack Squadron 136 (VFA-136) takes off onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A F/A-18E/F Super Hornets of Strike Fighter Attack Squadron 136 (VFA-136) takes off onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015.
U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal members are pictured on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal members are pictured on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal members are pictured on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015.
A flight deck crew member walks with hook chain used to tie down aircrafts on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A flight deck crew member walks with hook chain used to tie down aircrafts on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A flight deck crew member walks with hook chain used to tie down aircrafts on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 19, 2015.
A U.S. Navy sailor is reflected in a monitor in the bridge of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A U.S. Navy sailor is reflected in a monitor in the bridge of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A U.S. Navy sailor is reflected in a monitor in the bridge of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015.
U.S. Navy flight deck crew members clean and prepare an aircraft onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. Navy flight deck crew members clean and prepare an aircraft onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
U.S. Navy flight deck crew members clean and prepare an aircraft onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 19, 2015.
F/A-18E/F Super Hornets of Strike Fighter Attack Squadron 211 (VFA-211) are lined up for take off on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

F/A-18E/F Super Hornets of Strike Fighter Attack Squadron 211 (VFA-211) are lined up for take off on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
F/A-18E/F Super Hornets of Strike Fighter Attack Squadron 211 (VFA-211) are lined up for take off on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015.
U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew members transport missiles on the flight deck onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew members transport missiles on the flight deck onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew members transport missiles on the flight deck onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015.
A F/A-18C Hornet of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 251 (VMFA-251) lands on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A F/A-18C Hornet of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 251 (VMFA-251) lands on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A F/A-18C Hornet of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 251 (VMFA-251) lands on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015.
