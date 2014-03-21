Edition:
Above the blue

<p>People swim in a pool in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>People walk at the beach in Nazare, Portugal October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

<p>A boat sails on a lagoon in Acapulco September 21, 2013. Acapulco has suffered some of the worst of the flooding that began when two tropical storms, Ingrid and Manuel, bore down on Mexico from the Pacific and the Atlantic, cutting a trail of destruction that has affected more than a million people. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo (MEXICO - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)</p>

<p>A garden with a swimming pool is inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near Magdeburg in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, Germany June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>A surfer swims at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>The shadow of Air Force One is seen as it approaches Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>A flock of geese swim in a branch of Yangtze river in Dongtu county, Anhui province, China in this aerial view taken October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A river runs through a valley near Moose Pond, Northwest Territories, Canada August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrian Wyld/POOL</p>

<p>A Kashmiri villager rows his boat through the waters of Wular Lake, which is covered with water chestnuts, at Bandipora, north of Srinagar August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>The Space Shuttle Enterprise floats up the Hudson River June 6, 2012, as it rides past the New York skyline on a barge to be placed at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>An aerial view shows the Millennium Bridge in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A near empty marina sits along Lake Michigan in Chicago taken from one of the military helicopters accompanying President Obama as he heads out of town, April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>A view of Iguacu waterfalls in the southern Brazilian city of Foz do Iguacu, Brazil March 22, 2008. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>A stream winds through a strip of once virgin Amazon rainforest destroyed by loggers, in Mato Grosso State, one of the Brazilian states of greatest deforestation, May 18, 2005. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers</p>

Pictures