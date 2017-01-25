Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 25, 2017 | 2:35pm IST

Abu Dhabi crown prince in India

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) extends his hand for a handshake with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) extends his hand for a handshake with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) extends his hand for a handshake with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 13
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces talks to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces talks to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces talks to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 13
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces interacts with media after a photo opportunity ahead of a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces interacts with media after a photo opportunity ahead of a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces interacts with media after a photo opportunity ahead of a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 13
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 13
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 13
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 13
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces shakes hands with India's President Pranab Mukherjee (L) during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. As India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces shakes hands with India's President Pranab Mukherjee (L) during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces shakes hands with India's President Pranab Mukherjee (L) during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. As India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 13
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 13
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (L), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (L), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (L), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 13
India's President Pranab Mukherjee (2nd L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) welcome Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's President Pranab Mukherjee (2nd L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) welcome Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, during his ceremonial...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
India's President Pranab Mukherjee (2nd L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) welcome Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 13
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 13
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 13
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. India's President Pranab Mukherjee looks on. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. India's President Pranab Mukherjee looks on. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
North Dakota pipeline protest

North Dakota pipeline protest

Next Slideshows

North Dakota pipeline protest

North Dakota pipeline protest

Inside the protest camp near Standing Rock Indian Reservation, as President Donald Trump signs an order aimed at moving the Dakota Access pipeline forward.

25 Jan 2017
Tornadoes ravage Georgia

Tornadoes ravage Georgia

Tornadoes killed at least 18 people in Georgia and Mississippi over the weekend.

25 Jan 2017
Brazil's prisons on edge

Brazil's prisons on edge

Tensions are riding high in prisons across the South American nation after riots and fights between rival gangs turned deadly.

25 Jan 2017
Back to school in Mosul

Back to school in Mosul

Schools in east Mosul return to a semblance of normality after two years under Islamic State rule, when they were either shuttered or forced to teach a martial...

25 Jan 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast