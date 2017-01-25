Abu Dhabi crown prince in India
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) extends his hand for a handshake with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at...more
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces talks to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New...more
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces interacts with media after a photo opportunity ahead of a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House...more
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New...more
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in...more
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in...more
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces shakes hands with India's President Pranab Mukherjee (L) during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's...more
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in...more
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (L), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati...more
India's President Pranab Mukherjee (2nd L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) welcome Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, during his ceremonial...more
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in...more
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in...more
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's...more
