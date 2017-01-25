Abu Dhabi crown prince in India

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces shakes hands with India's President Pranab Mukherjee (L) during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's...more

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces shakes hands with India's President Pranab Mukherjee (L) during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. As India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

