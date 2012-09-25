Abu Hamza
Muslim cleric, Abu Hamza al-Masri, is seen addressing the sixth annual rally for Islam in Trafalgar Square, London in this August 25, 2002 file photograph. The European Court of Human Rights on September 24, 2012 gave final approval for the...more
Muslim cleric, Abu Hamza al-Masri, is seen addressing the sixth annual rally for Islam in Trafalgar Square, London in this August 25, 2002 file photograph. The European Court of Human Rights on September 24, 2012 gave final approval for the extradition of Abu Hamza, along with four other individuals, from the UK to the U.S., local media reported. REUTERS/Ian Waldie/Files
Muslim cleric, Abu Hamza al-Masri, is seen leading prayers outside the North London Central Mosque, in Finsbury Park, north London in this January 24, 2003 file photograph. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files
Muslim cleric, Abu Hamza al-Masri's hook is seen as he leads prayers outside the North London Central Mosque, in the Finsbury Park area of London, January 24, 2003. REUTERS/Toby Melville TM/JV/MD
Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abu Hamza Al Mazri adresses journalists at a news conference in London, January 20.
