Wed Nov 23, 2011

Academy for the Blind

<p>A visually impaired teacher instructs visually impaired children on the use of a typewriter equipped with keys in Braille in a classroom at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

<p>Visually impaired children sing Jordan's Royal anthem during the morning assembly at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

<p>A visually impaired girl looks at a piano during a break at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji</p>

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

<p>Visually impaired children play during a break at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

<p>Teachers help blind children at a sensory training classroom at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

<p>Visually impaired children go inside to their classroom after a break at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

<p>A visually impaired boy looks into his classroom after a break at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

<p>Visually impaired girls talk while reading from a book written in Braille in a classroom at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

<p>Visually impaired children play during a break at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

<p>A visually impaired girl uses a computer in a classroom at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

<p>Visually impaired girls learn to use typewriters equipped with keys in Braille in a classroom at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

<p>Visually impaired children walk to their classroom after a break at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

<p>A visually impaired teacher instructs visually impaired children on the use of a typewriter equipped with keys in Braille in a classroom at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

<p>Visually impaired children sing Jordan's Royal anthem during the morning assembly at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

<p>Visually impaired children walk to their classroom after a break at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Wednesday, November 23, 2011

