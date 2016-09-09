Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 9, 2016 | 7:20pm IST

Acid attack survivor models at NYFW

Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi has make up applied before walking to present Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collections during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi has make up applied before walking to present Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collections during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 8,...more

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi has make up applied before walking to present Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collections during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 9
Quereshi never thought she would be going abroad, much less modeling in New York. After enduring numerous skin graft surgeries and contemplating suicide, she met the founder of Make Love Not Scars, a group that helps survivors of the gender-based crimes. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Quereshi never thought she would be going abroad, much less modeling in New York. After enduring numerous skin graft surgeries and contemplating suicide, she met the founder of Make Love Not Scars, a group that helps survivors of the gender-based...more

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
Quereshi never thought she would be going abroad, much less modeling in New York. After enduring numerous skin graft surgeries and contemplating suicide, she met the founder of Make Love Not Scars, a group that helps survivors of the gender-based crimes. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 9
A smiling Quereshi opened the FTL Moda show on Thursday to applause in a long-sleeve, white gown with embroidered appliques by Indian designer Archana Kochhar during her first trip to the United States. The buzz and glamour of the event was a world away from Allahbad, India, where she suffered severe facial burns and lost an eye two years ago after being attacked with sulfuric acid by her estranged brother-in-law and two men. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A smiling Quereshi opened the FTL Moda show on Thursday to applause in a long-sleeve, white gown with embroidered appliques by Indian designer Archana Kochhar during her first trip to the United States. The buzz and glamour of the event was a world...more

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
A smiling Quereshi opened the FTL Moda show on Thursday to applause in a long-sleeve, white gown with embroidered appliques by Indian designer Archana Kochhar during her first trip to the United States. The buzz and glamour of the event was a world away from Allahbad, India, where she suffered severe facial burns and lost an eye two years ago after being attacked with sulfuric acid by her estranged brother-in-law and two men. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 9
"I couldn't believe it was happening to me," Quereshi said about the trip through a translator. "In that moment I felt extremely happy." She said she hopes her turn on the catwalk will inspire hope and confidence in other acid attack survivors and spur countries to regulate the sale of cheap and easily available acids. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

"I couldn't believe it was happening to me," Quereshi said about the trip through a translator. "In that moment I felt extremely happy." She said she hopes her turn on the catwalk will inspire hope and confidence in other acid attack survivors and...more

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
"I couldn't believe it was happening to me," Quereshi said about the trip through a translator. "In that moment I felt extremely happy." She said she hopes her turn on the catwalk will inspire hope and confidence in other acid attack survivors and spur countries to regulate the sale of cheap and easily available acids. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 9
"No one else understands what an acid attack is except the survivors themselves," she said. "I do not want this to happen to anyone else." About 1,500 acid attacks are reported each year, but Jaf Shah, the executive director of the London-based charity Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI), said the real number is many times higher. "There are whole swathes of regions across the globe where acid attacks are occurring but are not being recorded," he said in an telephone interview. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

"No one else understands what an acid attack is except the survivors themselves," she said. "I do not want this to happen to anyone else." About 1,500 acid attacks are reported each year, but Jaf Shah, the executive director of the London-based...more

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
"No one else understands what an acid attack is except the survivors themselves," she said. "I do not want this to happen to anyone else." About 1,500 acid attacks are reported each year, but Jaf Shah, the executive director of the London-based charity Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI), said the real number is many times higher. "There are whole swathes of regions across the globe where acid attacks are occurring but are not being recorded," he said in an telephone interview. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 9
Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi has make up applied before walking to present Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collections during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi has make up applied before walking to present Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collections during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 8,...more

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi has make up applied before walking to present Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collections during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 9
Increasing diversity on the catwalk has been an aim of FTL Moda. The production company has featured models with disabilities, in wheelchairs, on crutches and amputees. Australian model Madeline Stuart, who has Down Syndrome, made her runway debut at the FTL Moda show last year. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Increasing diversity on the catwalk has been an aim of FTL Moda. The production company has featured models with disabilities, in wheelchairs, on crutches and amputees. Australian model Madeline Stuart, who has Down Syndrome, made her runway debut at...more

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
Increasing diversity on the catwalk has been an aim of FTL Moda. The production company has featured models with disabilities, in wheelchairs, on crutches and amputees. Australian model Madeline Stuart, who has Down Syndrome, made her runway debut at the FTL Moda show last year. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 9
Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi rehearses. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi rehearses. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi rehearses. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 9
Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi rehearses. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi rehearses. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi rehearses. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
New York fashion week

New York fashion week

Next Slideshows

New York fashion week

New York fashion week

Catwalk creations and backstage highlights from New York fashion week.

09 Sep 2016
Best of Venice Film Fest

Best of Venice Film Fest

Highlights from the Venice Film Festival.

08 Sep 2016
Bridget Jones's Baby premiere

Bridget Jones's Baby premiere

The stars come out for the world premiere of "Bridget Jones's Baby" at Leicester Square in London.

06 Sep 2016
Meeting of the Trekkies

Meeting of the Trekkies

Star Trek fans gather to celebrate the sci-fi franchise at a New York convention.

03 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast