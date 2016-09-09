Acid attack survivor models at NYFW

"No one else understands what an acid attack is except the survivors themselves," she said. "I do not want this to happen to anyone else." About 1,500 acid attacks are reported each year, but Jaf Shah, the executive director of the London-based...more

"No one else understands what an acid attack is except the survivors themselves," she said. "I do not want this to happen to anyone else." About 1,500 acid attacks are reported each year, but Jaf Shah, the executive director of the London-based charity Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI), said the real number is many times higher. "There are whole swathes of regions across the globe where acid attacks are occurring but are not being recorded," he said in an telephone interview. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

