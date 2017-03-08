Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 8, 2017 | 10:35pm IST

Acid attack survivors walk the fashion runway

Acid attack survivors wait backstage prior to participating in a fashion show titled "Beauty Redefined" organized by ActionAid Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Bangladesh hosted a fashion show with a difference to mark International Women's Day, featuring 15 confident catwalk models fighting to overcome the trauma of acid attacks. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Acid attack survivors wait backstage prior to participating in a fashion show titled "Beauty Redefined" organized by ActionAid Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Bangladesh hosted a fashion show with a difference to mark International Women's Day,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Acid attack survivors wait backstage prior to participating in a fashion show titled "Beauty Redefined" organized by ActionAid Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Bangladesh hosted a fashion show with a difference to mark International Women's Day, featuring 15 confident catwalk models fighting to overcome the trauma of acid attacks. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
1 / 9
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage. Such horrific violence across South Asia is often prompted by insufficient dowries, rejection of advances or land disputes, disfiguring victims for life and ruining their prospects. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage. Such horrific violence across South Asia is often prompted by insufficient dowries, rejection of advances or land disputes, disfiguring victims for life and ruining their...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage. Such horrific violence across South Asia is often prompted by insufficient dowries, rejection of advances or land disputes, disfiguring victims for life and ruining their prospects. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
2 / 9
Acid attack survivors walk on the catwalk. Sonali Khatun, 13, who had acid thrown on her face when she was just 17 days old over a family property dispute, led the parade. She spent almost three years in hospital undergoing eight operations but never gave up hope of living a full life. "I want to be a doctor," the told the audience, which was spontaneously cheering and clapping. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Acid attack survivors walk on the catwalk. Sonali Khatun, 13, who had acid thrown on her face when she was just 17 days old over a family property dispute, led the parade. She spent almost three years in hospital undergoing eight operations but never...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Acid attack survivors walk on the catwalk. Sonali Khatun, 13, who had acid thrown on her face when she was just 17 days old over a family property dispute, led the parade. She spent almost three years in hospital undergoing eight operations but never gave up hope of living a full life. "I want to be a doctor," the told the audience, which was spontaneously cheering and clapping. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
3 / 9
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage. Farah Kabir, Bangladesh country director of British charity ActionAid, which hosted the show called "Beauty Redefined", said the girls and women showed their inner strength. "They have come a long way," she said. /Mohammad Ponir Hossain

An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage. Farah Kabir, Bangladesh country director of British charity ActionAid, which hosted the show called "Beauty Redefined", said the girls and women showed their inner strength. "They have come a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage. Farah Kabir, Bangladesh country director of British charity ActionAid, which hosted the show called "Beauty Redefined", said the girls and women showed their inner strength. "They have come a long way," she said. /Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
4 / 9
Acid attack survivors walk on the catwalk. In 2008 at aged 24, model Asma Khatun's dreams were shattered when attackers poured acid over her four-member family, including her one-year-old daughter, while they were asleep, again because of a land dispute. "The attackers were never caught but my whole family had to endure a lot of suffering," she said. "...I am so thrilled to be here." REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Acid attack survivors walk on the catwalk. In 2008 at aged 24, model Asma Khatun's dreams were shattered when attackers poured acid over her four-member family, including her one-year-old daughter, while they were asleep, again because of a land...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Acid attack survivors walk on the catwalk. In 2008 at aged 24, model Asma Khatun's dreams were shattered when attackers poured acid over her four-member family, including her one-year-old daughter, while they were asleep, again because of a land dispute. "The attackers were never caught but my whole family had to endure a lot of suffering," she said. "...I am so thrilled to be here." REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
5 / 9
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
6 / 9
Acid attack survivors walk on the catwalk. In 2002, Bangladesh passed laws restricting the import and sale of acid and imposing the death penalty for acid throwers. "This is something really close to my heart," designer Bibi Russell said. "I want them to have recognition. Let them have life as a part of this world." REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Acid attack survivors walk on the catwalk. In 2002, Bangladesh passed laws restricting the import and sale of acid and imposing the death penalty for acid throwers. "This is something really close to my heart," designer Bibi Russell said. "I want...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Acid attack survivors walk on the catwalk. In 2002, Bangladesh passed laws restricting the import and sale of acid and imposing the death penalty for acid throwers. "This is something really close to my heart," designer Bibi Russell said. "I want them to have recognition. Let them have life as a part of this world." REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
7 / 9
Acid attack survivors walk on the catwalk. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Acid attack survivors walk on the catwalk. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Acid attack survivors walk on the catwalk. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
8 / 9
An acid survivor gets a makeover backstage. Ganga Dasi, 40, had acid thrown on her face at the age of 17 after she refused a marriage proposal. "I lost all hope to live. No one came forward to help us," she told Reuters as she was preparing for the show. "I am now more confident. I will not hide my face any more." REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

An acid survivor gets a makeover backstage. Ganga Dasi, 40, had acid thrown on her face at the age of 17 after she refused a marriage proposal. "I lost all hope to live. No one came forward to help us," she told Reuters as she was preparing for the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
An acid survivor gets a makeover backstage. Ganga Dasi, 40, had acid thrown on her face at the age of 17 after she refused a marriage proposal. "I lost all hope to live. No one came forward to help us," she told Reuters as she was preparing for the show. "I am now more confident. I will not hide my face any more." REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Iditarod race across Alaska

Iditarod race across Alaska

Next Slideshows

Iditarod race across Alaska

Iditarod race across Alaska

Mushers from around the world embark on Alaska's gruelling Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

08 Mar 2017
Cricket - India versus Australia

Cricket - India versus Australia

India plot comeback against confident Australia in the second match of their four-test series.

07 Mar 2017
China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.

07 Mar 2017
Banksy's Walled Off Hotel

Banksy's Walled Off Hotel

Street artist Banksy opens the Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

04 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast