Pictures | Wed Aug 19, 2015 | 7:55pm IST

Acrobatics in India

A boy performs acrobatics during a Yoga Mahotsav or festival, in New Delhi, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Sunday, March 23, 2014
1 / 14
An acrobat performs during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2011
2 / 14
An acrobat walks on a safety net after a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2011
3 / 14
Acrobats perform with rings on the stage at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Monday, November 29, 2010
4 / 14
Children perform their acrobatic skills against the backdrop of monsoon clouds on a beach in Mumbai June 30, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2010
5 / 14
An employee shows acrobatic skills as he brings a human-powered ferris wheel into motion at a beach in Mumbai, June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2010
6 / 14
Indian soldiers perform a daredevil show during the Army Day parade in New Delhi January 15, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2009
7 / 14
A girl performs acrobatics to earn her livelihood at a roadside in Allahabad, April 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Reuters / Friday, April 25, 2008
8 / 14
Julie, a nomadic tribe member, performs with an infant beside a road in Kolkata, March 16, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Reuters / Sunday, March 16, 2008
9 / 14
Julie, a nomadic tribe member, performs a balancing act beside a road in Kolkata March 16, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Reuters / Sunday, March 16, 2008
10 / 14
Artists perform acrobatic stunts during the celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary of its First War of Independence against British rule in front of the historic Red Fort in New Delhi May 11, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2007
11 / 14
A street child somersaults amid moving traffic in New Delhi December 8, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2006
12 / 14
Sanit Mahapatra (26), an acrobat, performs his skills by revolving two bicycles tied onto his hair in Agartala, April 6, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
13 / 14
Border Security Force personnel perform acrobatics on their camels during "Desert Festival" in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, February 15, 2003. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
14 / 14
