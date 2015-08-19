Acrobatics in India
A boy performs acrobatics during a Yoga Mahotsav or festival, in New Delhi, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
An acrobat performs during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
An acrobat walks on a safety net after a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Acrobats perform with rings on the stage at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Children perform their acrobatic skills against the backdrop of monsoon clouds on a beach in Mumbai June 30, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
An employee shows acrobatic skills as he brings a human-powered ferris wheel into motion at a beach in Mumbai, June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files
Indian soldiers perform a daredevil show during the Army Day parade in New Delhi January 15, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
A girl performs acrobatics to earn her livelihood at a roadside in Allahabad, April 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Julie, a nomadic tribe member, performs with an infant beside a road in Kolkata, March 16, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Julie, a nomadic tribe member, performs a balancing act beside a road in Kolkata March 16, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Artists perform acrobatic stunts during the celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary of its First War of Independence against British rule in front of the historic Red Fort in New Delhi May 11, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
A street child somersaults amid moving traffic in New Delhi December 8, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files
Sanit Mahapatra (26), an acrobat, performs his skills by revolving two bicycles tied onto his hair in Agartala, April 6, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
Border Security Force personnel perform acrobatics on their camels during "Desert Festival" in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, February 15, 2003. REUTERS/Files
