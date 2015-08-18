Action Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen inside a research bathyscaphe while submerging into the waters of the Black Sea as he takes part in an expedition near Sevastopol, Crimea, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin flies in a motorized deltaplane at Yamalo-Nenets district, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin fishes in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin stands with a gun at a shooting gallery of the new GRU military intelligence headquarters building as he visits it in Moscow November 8, 2006. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a friendly ice hockey match in the Bolshoi Ice Palace near Sochi, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskiy/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin sits in a car from the Renault Formula One team before test driving it at a racing track in Leningrad Region, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture as he fishes in the Krasnoyarsk territory in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin fires darts with a crossbow at an endangered grey whale from a motorboat in Olga Bay in the Sea of Japan, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (C) rides a Harley Davidson Lehman Trike as he arrives for a meeting with motorbikers at their camp near Sevastopol in Ukraine's Crimea, July 24, 2010. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian Prime Minister and president-elect Vladimir Putin takes aim with a model assault rifle at an electronic shooting range during his visit to a research facility of national railway company "Russian Railways" in Moscow April 26, 2012. ...more
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin takes part in an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve to inspect the snow leopard's habitat in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the "Laura" cross country ski and biathlon center in the resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskiy/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen through the glass of C-Explorer 5 submersible after a dive to see the remains of the naval frigate "Oleg", which sank in the 19th century, in the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea July 15, 2013....more
Next Slideshows
Ballerinas of Crackland
Girls from Sao Paulo's "Crackland" neighborhood learn to jump and plie to escape their impoverished favela.
Conscious clubbing
A new movement aims to create the energy and community of electronic dance parties with fruit smoothies and coffee instead of drugs and alcohol.
India Day Parade
The 35th India Day Parade in New York marks the Indian Independence Day.
Independence Day
India celebrates its 69th Independence Day.
MORE IN PICTURES
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.