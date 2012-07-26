Adaptive clothing
Make-up artists work on models with physical disabilities before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. Ukrainian fashion designers presented haute couture collections for women with physical disabilities at a special show in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
