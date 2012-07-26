Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 26, 2012 | 7:20pm IST

Adaptive clothing

<p>Make-up artists work on models with physical disabilities before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. Ukrainian fashion designers presented haute couture collections for women with physical disabilities at a special show in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Make-up artists work on models with physical disabilities before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. Ukrainian fashion designers presented haute couture collections for women with physical disabilities at a special show in Kiev....more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Make-up artists work on models with physical disabilities before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. Ukrainian fashion designers presented haute couture collections for women with physical disabilities at a special show in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
1 / 15
<p>A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
2 / 15
<p>A model with physical disabilities looks into a mirror before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities looks into a mirror before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities looks into a mirror before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
3 / 15
<p>Make-up artists work on models with physical disabilities before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Make-up artists work on models with physical disabilities before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Make-up artists work on models with physical disabilities before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
4 / 15
<p>A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
5 / 15
<p>A model with physical disabilities prepares to takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities prepares to takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities prepares to takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
6 / 15
<p>Models with physical disabilities are seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models with physical disabilities are seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Models with physical disabilities are seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
7 / 15
<p>A model with physical disabilities takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
8 / 15
<p>Models with physical disabilities prepare to take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models with physical disabilities prepare to take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Models with physical disabilities prepare to take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
9 / 15
<p>A model with physical disabilities prepares to takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities prepares to takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities prepares to takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
10 / 15
<p>Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
11 / 15
<p>A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
12 / 15
<p>Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
13 / 15
<p>A model with physical disabilities (L) takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities (L) takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities (L) takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
14 / 15
<p>Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The extreme poor of Mexico

The extreme poor of Mexico

Next Slideshows

The extreme poor of Mexico

The extreme poor of Mexico

Nearly 90 percent of people in San Simon Zahuatlan, Mexico live on less than $51.54 a month, which a government development agency uses as its benchmark for...

26 Jul 2012
Traffic psychologists

Traffic psychologists

The non-profit organization aims to humanize traffic in Sao Paulo, and reduce the level of stress caused to drivers with hugs, greetings and lively...

25 Jul 2012
Living with HIV

Living with HIV

The faces of HIV/AIDS around the world.

25 Jul 2012
A bus that does push-ups

A bus that does push-ups

A London bus has been transformed into a robotic sculpture which can perform push-ups, which the creator hopes will become an unofficial mascot of the Olympic...

24 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast