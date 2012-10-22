Addicted to coal
Local women stand atop of an open cast coal field as other collect coal at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 20, 2012. With oil and gas output disappointing and hydropower at full throttle, Asia's third-largest economy still relies on coal for...more
Local women stand atop of an open cast coal field as other collect coal at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 20, 2012. With oil and gas output disappointing and hydropower at full throttle, Asia's third-largest economy still relies on coal for most of its vast energy needs. About 75 percent of India's coal demand is met by domestic production and, according to government plans, that won't change over the next five years. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A local woman prepares to collect coal from an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A boy carries a piece of coal at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A boy carries coal at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Locals prepare to collect coal from an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Locals collect coal from an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Locals carry coal from an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A local woman sits atop of an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man holds his child while standing next to burning coal to make it usable for domestic purposes such as for cooking at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A local man carries sacks of coal on his bicycle taken from open coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A local woman prepares to carry coal at an open coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Locals collect coal from the dump site of an open coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Locals lift a basket of coal taken from an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Workers drill at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Workers sit atop of an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A miner stands inside an underground Barora coal mine at Dhanbad district in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand September 17, 2012.
A worker covered with soap walks to take a bath after working at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Local women carry coal taken from open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A truck is loaded with top soil at the Jharia burning coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Miners rest inside an underground Barora coal mine at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man walks past heaps of burning coal to make it for domestic use such as for cooking purposes at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man stands next to burning coal to make it for domestic use such as for cooking purposes at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A boy carries coal at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
