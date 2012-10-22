Addicted to coal

Local women stand atop of an open cast coal field as other collect coal at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 20, 2012. With oil and gas output disappointing and hydropower at full throttle, Asia's third-largest economy still relies on coal for most of its vast energy needs. About 75 percent of India's coal demand is met by domestic production and, according to government plans, that won't change over the next five years. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood