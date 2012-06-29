Addicted to the needle
Contestants wait to be judged in the full body category during the National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio, April 13, 2012. The hobby of collecting tattoos has exploded into the mainstream of society with tattoo conventions and festivals held year-round across the United States and the world. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Male full-body tattoo contestants including Jeff Bitting (R) wait in line to be judged at the National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio April 13, 2012. In his 33 years of getting tattoos, Bitting says he has had about 500 hours of work and will complete his other leg in his bid to win more full-body contests. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Keisha Holcomb, 31, from Fort Collins, Colorado, shows the Mom and Dad tattoos she had applied to her feet as she participates in the National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio April 13, 2012. Holcomb, the product of a military family upbringing, was 16 when she got her first tattoo and is now a budding tattoo artist herself. She wants to have a full-body tattoo eventually, with the exception of her hands, throat and head. "Try to keep it classy", she says. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Full-body tattoo competitors show their art to an audience during judging at the National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Full-body tattoo competitors show their art to an audience during judging at the National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A competitor has his work photographed for an industry magazine at the National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Tattoo judges inspect the tattoos of a competitor at the Hampton Roads Tattoo Festival in Virginia, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Jeff Bitting (R), from St Augustine, Florida, speaks back stage with fellow full-body tattoo contestants before judging at the National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Keisha Holcomb (R), 31, from Fort Collins, Colorado, waits in line to have her tattoos judged in a contest during the National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio April 13, 2012. Holcomb, the product of a military family upbringing, was 16 when she got her first tattoo and is now a budding tattoo artist herself. She wants to have a full-body tattoo eventually, with the exception of her hands, throat and head. "Try to keep it classy", she says. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Contestant Yoshi shows off his full-body tattoo as a judge points to phallic symbols tattooed under his arm during judging at the National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio April 13, 2012. Yoshi, from Japan, was tattooed by Horiyoshi III and is a multi-award winning contestant in the world of full-body tattoos. In Cincinnati he won third place in the 'Best Tattooed Male' category. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Contestant Yoshi shows off the back of his full-body tattoo to the judges at the National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio April 13, 2012. Yoshi, from Japan, was tattooed by Horiyoshi III and is a multi-award winning contestant in the world of full-body tattoos. In Cincinnati he won third place in the 'Best Tattooed Male' category. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Contestant Chay McCarty has her tattoos appraised by judges during a contest at the National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A female full-body tattoo contestant is judged during the National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Evelyne Greenwald from Belgium shows off one of her wild cat tattoos to the judges during competition at the 33rd National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio, April 13, 2012. Greenwald has flown four times in the past year to Ukraine where tattoo artist Dmitriy Samohin has completed tattoos of a horse, bird, wild cats and American Indians. She claims she is addicted to the art because it is so beautiful. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Examples of early American traditional tattoos are shown in a tattoo artist's booth during the National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Robert Seibert, 62, from Burlington, Kentucky, shows off his full body of tattoos, including the tribal-inspired designs he has accumulated over 40 years, during the National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio April 14, 2012. Of his art, Seibert says, "I'm one of the people that can't have a favorite tattoo, each is like a certain phase of my life. To me it's a picture history of what I have gone through, through the years." REUTERS/Jason Reed
Robert Seibert, 62, from Burlington, Kentucky, shows off his full body of tattoos accumulated over 40 years, during the National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Artist Sean Karn (L) prepares his needle before applying a tattoo on the leg of a client during the Hampton Roads Tattoo Festival in Virginia, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Ron Raucci holds a Captain America and Hulk stencil against his right leg before having a tattoo done at the Hampton Roads Tattoo Festival in Virginia, March 2, 2012. Raucci, who is in the U.S. Navy, grew up reading Marvel comic books and has a leg tattoo collage featuring Captain America, Wolverine and his next planned tattoo will feature The Hulk. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Ron Raucci from Norfolk, Virginia, reacts to the needle while getting his Captain America tattoo at the Hampton Roads Tattoo Festival in Virginia March 2, 2012. Raucci, who serves in the U.S. Navy, grew up reading Marvel comic books and has a leg tattoo collage featuring Captain America and Wolverine, his next planned tattoo will feature The Hulk. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A detail picture shows a tattoo of Captain America drawn by artist Sean Karon on the leg of client Ron Raucci at the Hampton Roads Tattoo Festival in Virginia, March 2, 2012. The tattoo was completed from start to finish in one, five-and-a-half hour session and won the prestigious 'tattoo of the day' contest. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A just-completed tattoo of Captain America, by artist Sean Karn, is shown on the leg of Ron Raucci during the Hampton Roads Tattoo Festival in Virginia, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A tattoo artist works on the head of a client during the second annual Hampton Roads Tattoo Festival in Virginia March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Two tattoo artists work simultaneously on the leg of a client during the Hampton Roads Tattoo Festival in Virginia, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Artist Greg French dips his needle into some ink as he works on his client, Brittany Keylon during the Hampton Roads Tattoo Festival in Virginia, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Tattoo shop manager Jason McQuatters from Richmond, Virginia, shows his skull neck tattoo during the Hampton Roads Tattoo Festival in Virginia March 2, 2012. Mcquatters remarks, "Everybody says your body is your temple, if that's the case I should be able to decorate it how I want." REUTERS/Jason Reed
David Billings, from Abingdon, Maryland, wears a full-back tattoo featuring all nine members of his favorite band, Slipknot, as a woman admires the art at the Hampton Roads Tattoo Festival in Virginia March 2, 2012. Billings says he has had over 150 hours of tattoo work done over a 12 year period, now covering over half his body. He says tattoos are now as mainstream as Coca Cola. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A woman lies on a table as he has a tattoo work applied to her leg by artist Cliff Evans at the Hampton Roads Tattoo Festival in Virginia March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A tattoo artist wears a t-shirt supporting tattoos during the National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A tattoo artist works on the shoulder of a client at the Hampton Roads Tattoo Festival in Virginia March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A group of women from an adjacent quilting fair sneak into the National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati to take a picture of a heavily-tattooed convention-goer in Ohio April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
