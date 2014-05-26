Adieu, Ambassador
Employees hold placards as they sit on a protest outside Hindustan Motors Ltd's Uttarpara plant near Kolkata May 25, 2014. The maker of the iconic Ambassador has halted production of the car that was long the choice of Indian officialdom, citing weak...more
A rickshaw puller waits for customers in front of the main gate of Hindustan Motors Ltd's Uttarpara plant near Kolkata May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A private security guard walks inside Hindustan Motors Ltd's Uttarpara plant near Kolkata May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A yellow ambassador taxi crosses the Vidyasagar Setu bridge in Kolkata May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A mechanic repairs a yellow ambassador taxi at a workshop in Kolkata May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Sumitra Sarkar, 35, cleans a yellow ambassador taxi at a parking area along a roadside in Kolkata March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Bullet-proof Ambassador cars, manufactured by Hindustan Motors, which are used by the government officials, are parked beside newly constructed flats built for Kashmiri Hindu or Pandit migrants during the inauguration ceremony of the Jagti Township...more
A driver sleeps inside his parked Ambassador car, manufactured by Hindustan Motors, in Kolkata April 20, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A driver stands next to his parked Ambassador car, manufactured by Hindustan Motors, in Kolkata April 20, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
An ice-cream seller walks past a parked Ambassador car, manufactured by Hindustan Motors, in Kolkata April 20, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A camel pulls a cart with the burnt shell of an Ambassador car after rioting on the streets of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state, March 7, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel KopczynskiJIR/DL/Files
Visitors inspect the Classic Luxury edition of the Ambassador car during the6th Auto Expo in New Delhi January 16, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel KopczynskiPK/TAN/JD/Files
Rabi Bhowmik tests the headlights on an Ambassador inside the Hindustan Motors plant in Hindmotors, 40 km north of Calcutta. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Ambassador cars gather at the assembly line of Hindustan Motors in Uttarpara, near Calcutta, Jan 14, 1998. REUTERS/Files
