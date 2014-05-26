Adieu, Ambassador

Employees hold placards as they sit on a protest outside Hindustan Motors Ltd's Uttarpara plant near Kolkata May 25, 2014. The maker of the iconic Ambassador has halted production of the car that was long the choice of Indian officialdom, citing weak demand and a lack of funds, casting doubt on the future of a vehicle that has looked essentially the same for more than five decades. Hindustan Motors Ltd said in a statement that it had suspended work at its Uttarpara plant until further notice. Modelled after the British Morris Oxford, the Ambassador was the first car to be made in India and was once a status symbol, but began losing its dominance in the mid-1980s when Maruti Suzuki introduced its low-priced 800 hatchback. The placards read: (Front L-R) "Employees be aware of owner's spies, they are roaming here and there. Employees have to be strong, don't listen to others", "How without any legal notice, owner's pasted suspension notice?", "Employees of the closed factory, be together in the command of INTTUC" and "We demand re-opening of the factory". REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

