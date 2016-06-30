Edition:
Adios, Three Amigos

(L-R) Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama shake hands while posing for the family photo at the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, Canada, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Enrique Pena Nieto (L), Justin Trudeau (C) and Barack Obama walk together at the National Gallery of Canada June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Justin Trudeau runs with Enrique Pena Nieto across the Alexandra Bridge from Ottawa to Gatineau, Quebec, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Justin Trudeau looks around while waiting for the arrival of Barack Obama (not pictured) at the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Justin Trudeau takes a selfie with Barack Obama at the North American Leaders Summit in Ottawa, June 29, 2016. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Barack Obama (R) hugs Justin Trudeau before leaving Parliament Hill in Ottawa, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Barack Obama acknowledges a standing ovation as he addresses Parliament in Ottawa, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Enrique Pena Nieto (L), Justin Trudeau (C) and Barack Obama look toward the Parliament Hill during a group photo in Ottawa, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie laugh with Barack Obama after Obama addressed Parliament in Ottawa, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Enrique Pena Nieto, Justin Trudeau and Barack Obama take part in a news conference during the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Barack Obama looks toward Justin Trudeau during the North American Leaders� Summit working session in Ottawa, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Enrique Pena Nieto, Justin Trudeau and Barack Obama walk together at the National Gallery of Canada at the start of the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan (L) reacts as Barack Obama points out his brother-in-law while addressing Parliament in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Barack Obama smiles as he walks past an honor guard upon arrival to attend the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Justin Trudeau and Barack Obama walk in the Hall of Honour on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Enrique Pena Nieto delivers a toast during a state dinner at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau (2nd L), Enrique Pena Nieto, Governor General David Johnston (R) and his wife Sharon pose before the start of a state dinner at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Justin Trudeau walks with Enrique Pena Nieto on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Justin Trudeau meets with Enrique Pena Nieto in Trudeau's office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Barack Obama greets children as he arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Barack Obama signs a guest book upon his arrival at Parliament in Ottawa, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
