Adlabs Imagica theme park
Visitors sit in a restaurant at Adlabs Imagica theme park in Khopoli, about 75 km (46 miles) from Mumbai April 20, 2013. Adlabs Imagica, an 80-acre theme park built at an approximate cost of $294 million, opened to the public on April 18, 2013. The park features 21 attractions including rides, film shows and live acts drawn from Indian mythology and Bollywood cinema. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Visitors pose with an employee dressed as a dinosaur at Adlabs Imagica theme park in Khopoli, about 75 km (46 miles) from Mumbai April 20, 2013. Adlabs Imagica, an 80-acre theme park built at an approximate cost of $294 million, opened to the public on April 18, 2013. The park features 21 attractions including rides, film shows and live acts drawn from Indian mythology and Bollywood cinema. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Visitors climb a flight of stairs in Adlabs Imagica theme park in Khopoli, about 75 km (46 miles) from Mumbai April 20, 2013. Adlabs Imagica, an 80-acre theme park built at an approximate cost of $294 million, opened to the public on April 18, 2013. The park features 21 attractions including rides, film shows and live acts drawn from Indian mythology and Bollywood cinema. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy poses with the Bollywood character 'Mr. India' at Adlabs Imagica theme park in Khopoli, about 75 km (46 miles) from Mumbai April 20, 2013. Adlabs Imagica, an 80-acre theme park built at an approximate cost of $294 million, opened to the public on April 18, 2013. The park features 21 attractions including rides, film shows and live acts drawn from Indian mythology and Bollywood cinema. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Children play with pop jets at the Adlabs Imagica theme park in Khopoli, about 75 km (46 miles) from Mumbai April 20, 2013. Adlabs Imagica, an 80-acre theme park built at an approximate cost of $294 million, opened to the public on April 18, 2013. The park features 21 attractions including rides, film shows and live acts drawn from Indian mythology and Bollywood cinema. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee dressed as a pirate sprays water at boats at Adlabs Imagica theme park in Khopoli, about 75 km (46 miles) from Mumbai April 20, 2013. Adlabs Imagica, an 80-acre theme park built at an approximate cost of $294 million, opened to the public on April 18, 2013. The park features 21 attractions including rides, film shows and live acts drawn from Indian mythology and Bollywood cinema. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Visitors pose at the entrance signage at the Adlabs Imagica theme park in Khopoli, about 75 km (46 miles) from Mumbai April 20, 2013. Adlabs Imagica, an 80-acre theme park built at an approximate cost of $294 million, opened to the public on April 18, 2013. The park features 21 attractions including rides, film shows and live acts drawn from Indian mythology and Bollywood cinema. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
