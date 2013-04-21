Edition:
Pictures | Sun Apr 21, 2013

Adlabs Imagica theme park

<p>Visitors sit in a restaurant at Adlabs Imagica theme park in Khopoli, about 75 km (46 miles) from Mumbai April 20, 2013. Adlabs Imagica, an 80-acre theme park built at an approximate cost of $294 million, opened to the public on April 18, 2013. The park features 21 attractions including rides, film shows and live acts drawn from Indian mythology and Bollywood cinema. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Visitors pose with an employee dressed as a dinosaur at Adlabs Imagica theme park in Khopoli, about 75 km (46 miles) from Mumbai April 20, 2013. Adlabs Imagica, an 80-acre theme park built at an approximate cost of $294 million, opened to the public on April 18, 2013. The park features 21 attractions including rides, film shows and live acts drawn from Indian mythology and Bollywood cinema. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Visitors climb a flight of stairs in Adlabs Imagica theme park in Khopoli, about 75 km (46 miles) from Mumbai April 20, 2013. Adlabs Imagica, an 80-acre theme park built at an approximate cost of $294 million, opened to the public on April 18, 2013. The park features 21 attractions including rides, film shows and live acts drawn from Indian mythology and Bollywood cinema. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A boy poses with the Bollywood character 'Mr. India' at Adlabs Imagica theme park in Khopoli, about 75 km (46 miles) from Mumbai April 20, 2013. Adlabs Imagica, an 80-acre theme park built at an approximate cost of $294 million, opened to the public on April 18, 2013. The park features 21 attractions including rides, film shows and live acts drawn from Indian mythology and Bollywood cinema. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Children play with pop jets at the Adlabs Imagica theme park in Khopoli, about 75 km (46 miles) from Mumbai April 20, 2013. Adlabs Imagica, an 80-acre theme park built at an approximate cost of $294 million, opened to the public on April 18, 2013. The park features 21 attractions including rides, film shows and live acts drawn from Indian mythology and Bollywood cinema. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>An employee dressed as a pirate sprays water at boats at Adlabs Imagica theme park in Khopoli, about 75 km (46 miles) from Mumbai April 20, 2013. Adlabs Imagica, an 80-acre theme park built at an approximate cost of $294 million, opened to the public on April 18, 2013. The park features 21 attractions including rides, film shows and live acts drawn from Indian mythology and Bollywood cinema. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Visitors pose at the entrance signage at the Adlabs Imagica theme park in Khopoli, about 75 km (46 miles) from Mumbai April 20, 2013. Adlabs Imagica, an 80-acre theme park built at an approximate cost of $294 million, opened to the public on April 18, 2013. The park features 21 attractions including rides, film shows and live acts drawn from Indian mythology and Bollywood cinema. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

