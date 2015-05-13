Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 13, 2015 | 9:10pm IST

Adventures of Jetman

An aerial view taken from a sea plane shows Swiss pilot and original Jetman Yves Rossy (front) and Vince Reffet flying over Dubai's Palm Island, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 12, 2015. With jet powered carbon fiber wings strapped to their backs, Jetmen Yves Rossy and Vince Reffet soared over the skies of Dubai in what the daring duo have described as "the first ever twin human formation" above the city's famous palm shaped island. REUTERS/Lara Sukhtian

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Yves Rossy, the "Jetman", flies in the sky in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon, Switzerland in November, 2006. It took five years of training and preparation before Reffet was cleared for his maiden flight as an official member of the 'Jetman' team, fulfilling a long-time dream for the world renowned skydiver and holder of the world record for the highest base jump from Burj Khalifa in Dubai. REUTERS/Christophe Vollmer

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2006
Yves Rossy flies past an aircraft in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon, Switzerland in November, 2006. "It feels good to be in the air for me. It's kind of a dream," said Reffet minutes after landing safely at Sky Dive Dubai's landing field. "I'm not a pilot I never piloted an airplane before but I can fly like a plane, more like a bird," he added. REUTERS/Christophe Vollmer

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2006
Yves Rossy prepares to jump from a hot air balloon in Bercher, near Lausanne, Switzerland November 5, 2010. Yves Rossy, the original 'Jetman' and the first person in history to fly using jet-engine powered wings, announced his protege and the newest member of the Jetman team on Monday at a press conference in Dubai. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 05, 2010
Yves Rossy speeds through the air to perform a loop near a hot air balloon in Bercher, near Lausanne, Switzerland November 5, 2010. They have described their first official maiden flight together as the "first twin human formation flight" ever. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 05, 2010
Yves Rossy speeds through the air to perform a loop in Bercher, near Lausanne, Switzerland November 5, 2010. The two men jumped out of a helicopter, powered their wings, and flew for ten minutes over Dubai's skies, diving and performing acrobatic stunts, and holding superman poses during flight, before pulling their parachutes and gently floating back down to the ground. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 05, 2010
Yves Rossy jumps out of the plane to start his demo flight near Bex, Switzerland May 14, 2008. The rigid wing system is powered by four engines, has a 6.5 foot (2 meter) wingspan, and weighs 121 lbs (55 kg). REUTERS/Nicholas Kronin/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2008
Yves Rossy performs during the EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 3, 2013. The wings allow for flights averaging 200 km per hour, and a flight time of 6 to 13 minutes. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2013
Yves Rossy flies through the sky in the southern Swiss Alps near Bex, Switzerland May 14, 2008. During flight, he can reach speeds of up to 300 km/h, powered by wings with 22 kg of thrust. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, May 15, 2008
Yves Rossy parachutes in to land, after becoming the first person to cross the English Channel with a jetpack strapped to his back, in Dover, southern England September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Friday, September 26, 2008
Yves Rossy flies in the southern Swiss Alps near Bex, Switzerland May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2008
Yves Rossy flies in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon, Switzerland in November 2006. REUTERS/Stephanie Thomet

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2006
Yves Rossy flies in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon, Switzerland in November 2006. REUTERS/Stephanie Thomet

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2006
Yves Rossy takes off on a helicopter as he gets ready to perform at the EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2013
Yves Rossy flies in the southern Swiss Alps near Bex, Switzerland May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2008
Yves Rossy attempts to land with his parachute after a demo flight near Bex, Switzerland May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Handout/Laurent Gillieron

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2008
Yves Rossy flies past an aircraft in the southern Swiss Alps near Nyon, Switzerland in November, 2006. REUTERS/Joel Brueziere

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2006
Yves Rossy prepares his wings for the photographers after his demo flight in Bex, Switzerland May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2008
Yves Rossy waves to fans after performing at the attend EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2013
Yves Rossy is sprayed with champagne after becoming the first person to cross the English Channel with a jetpack strapped to his back in Dover, southern England, September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Friday, September 26, 2008
