Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 18, 2014 | 12:26am IST

Adventurous eating

<p>Daniela Kittinger chews a cooked tarantula at the 110th Explorers Club Annual Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in New York March 15, 2014. The club, which promotes the scientific exploration of land, sea, air and space, featured catering by chef and exotic creator Gene Rurka. Chef Rurka prepared a variety of dishes featuring an array of insects, wildlife, animal body parts and invasive species. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Daniela Kittinger chews a cooked tarantula at the 110th Explorers Club Annual Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in New York March 15, 2014. The club, which promotes the scientific exploration of land, sea, air and space, featured catering by chef and...more

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Daniela Kittinger chews a cooked tarantula at the 110th Explorers Club Annual Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in New York March 15, 2014. The club, which promotes the scientific exploration of land, sea, air and space, featured catering by chef and exotic creator Gene Rurka. Chef Rurka prepared a variety of dishes featuring an array of insects, wildlife, animal body parts and invasive species. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
1 / 18
<p>A person uses a mobile phone to take photos of whole cooked alligators. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A person uses a mobile phone to take photos of whole cooked alligators. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A person uses a mobile phone to take photos of whole cooked alligators. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
2 / 18
<p>A chef serves a whole cooked alligator. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A chef serves a whole cooked alligator. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A chef serves a whole cooked alligator. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
3 / 18
<p>Goat penises are prepared in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Goat penises are prepared in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Goat penises are prepared in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
4 / 18
<p>Amazon Chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos samples cooked cockroach. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Amazon Chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos samples cooked cockroach. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Amazon Chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos samples cooked cockroach. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
5 / 18
<p>A chef with a tray of roasted ostrich walks through the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A chef with a tray of roasted ostrich walks through the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A chef with a tray of roasted ostrich walks through the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
6 / 18
<p>Club member and food critic known as Baron Ambrosia wears coyote skulls. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Club member and food critic known as Baron Ambrosia wears coyote skulls. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Club member and food critic known as Baron Ambrosia wears coyote skulls. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
7 / 18
<p>A chef holds a belt fish in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A chef holds a belt fish in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A chef holds a belt fish in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
8 / 18
<p>Women hold a cockroach and a tarantula to their mouths. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Women hold a cockroach and a tarantula to their mouths. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Women hold a cockroach and a tarantula to their mouths. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
9 / 18
<p>A chef serves goat. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A chef serves goat. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A chef serves goat. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
10 / 18
<p>A scorpion sits on a cupcake in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A scorpion sits on a cupcake in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A scorpion sits on a cupcake in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
11 / 18
<p>A chef slices up bull testicles in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A chef slices up bull testicles in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A chef slices up bull testicles in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
12 / 18
<p>Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin speaks with guests. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin speaks with guests. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin speaks with guests. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
13 / 18
<p>Pastry sous chef Michael Ottomanelli holds chocolate-dipped strawberries covered in larvae in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Pastry sous chef Michael Ottomanelli holds chocolate-dipped strawberries covered in larvae in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Pastry sous chef Michael Ottomanelli holds chocolate-dipped strawberries covered in larvae in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
14 / 18
<p>Gene Rurka holds cooked tarantulas in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Gene Rurka holds cooked tarantulas in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Gene Rurka holds cooked tarantulas in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
15 / 18
<p>Chef and exotic creator Gene Rurka poses with whole cooked alligators. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Chef and exotic creator Gene Rurka poses with whole cooked alligators. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Chef and exotic creator Gene Rurka poses with whole cooked alligators. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
16 / 18
<p>A chef holds tarantulas in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A chef holds tarantulas in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A chef holds tarantulas in the kitchen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
17 / 18
<p>Susan Grimaldi, who practices Shamanic Art, wears a traditional Southern Chinese miao ethnic group costume as she speaks with guests. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Susan Grimaldi, who practices Shamanic Art, wears a traditional Southern Chinese miao ethnic group costume as she speaks with guests. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Susan Grimaldi, who practices Shamanic Art, wears a traditional Southern Chinese miao ethnic group costume as she speaks with guests. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Widows celebrate Holi

Widows celebrate Holi

Next Slideshows

Widows celebrate Holi

Widows celebrate Holi

Holi at a widows ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh.

17 Mar 2014
Festival of colours

Festival of colours

Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India.

17 Mar 2014
Polluted Paris

Polluted Paris

A week of unseasonably balmy weather has worsened air quality in Paris as the city enforces drastic measures to curb pollution.

17 Mar 2014
Holi at Phalen

Holi at Phalen

Holi in Phalen in Uttar Pradesh starts on the first day of the full moon where a Hindu mythological story is re-enacted to symbolize the victory of good over...

17 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures