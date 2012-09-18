Advertising the Benetton way

The Chairman of Benetton Group, Alessandro Benetton, speaks during the launch of the company's new advertising campaign in a store in London September 18, 2012. Benetton is on a mission to find a cure for the ailing global economy and he's asking 100 million or so jobless young people to chip in with ideas. The 48-year-old chairman of Benetton Group launched the family business's latest "UNHATE" advertising campaign on Tuesday, highlighting the plight of unemployed people under 30 who are striving to find meaningful work every day. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth