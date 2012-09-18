Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 18, 2012 | 6:40pm IST

Advertising the Benetton way

<p>The Chairman of Benetton Group, Alessandro Benetton, speaks during the launch of the company's new advertising campaign in a store in London September 18, 2012. Benetton is on a mission to find a cure for the ailing global economy and he's asking 100 million or so jobless young people to chip in with ideas. The 48-year-old chairman of Benetton Group launched the family business's latest "UNHATE" advertising campaign on Tuesday, highlighting the plight of unemployed people under 30 who are striving to find meaningful work every day. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A worker installs a Benetton billboard advertisement showing a composite image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) kissing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Tel Aviv November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/Files</p>

<p>People walk past a billboard showing a photo montage with U.S. President Barack Obama kissing China's President Hu Jintao displayed on a Benetton store in Paris November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>People walk past billboards showing photo montages with France's President Nicolas Sarkozy kissing German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kissing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas displayed on a Benetton store in Paris November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>People walk past a billboard showing a photo montage with France's President Nicolas Sarkozy kissing German Chancellor Angela Merkel displayed on a Benetton store in Paris November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>People stroll in front of the Benetton store in downtown Rome November 16, 2011. Benetton withdrew an advertisement using an image of Pope Benedict kissing an imam on the mouth after the Vatican protested at the Italian clothing firm's shock campaign. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>American death row prisoner Bobby Lee Harris, in an undated picture taken by Benetton's artistic director Oliviero Toscani for the Italian clothier group's ad campaign in February 2000. Harris was sentenced to death for the 1991 killing of a fisherman. REUTERS/Reuters Photographer</p>

<p>A 'Benetton' advertisement, showing a photograph of children at labour, is displayed in the courtroom of the German Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe November 8, 2000. REUTERS/Reuters Photographer</p>

<p>A 'Benetton' advertisement, showing a prisoner who is sentenced to death, is displayed in the courtroom of the German Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe November 8, 2000. REUTERS/Reuters Photographer</p>

<p>American death row prisoner Jerome Mallet, in an undated picture taken by Benetton's artistic director Oliviero Toscani for the Italian clothier group's latest ad campaign. The campaign, titled "Looking Death in the Face" will debut in the February issue of the Talk Magazine and focus on 28 death row prisoners in the United States. REUTERS/STR New</p>

<p>American death row prisoner Leroy Orange, in an undated picture taken by Benetton's artistic director Oliviero Toscani for the Italian clothier group's latest ad campaign. The campaign, titled "Looking Death in the Face" will debut in the February issue of the Talk Magazine and focus on 28 death row prisoners in the United States. </p>

<p>Italian fashion group Benetton unveiled their latest advertisement featuring a pool of blood, April 27. The group, well known for its controversial advertising campaigns, have developed this poster with the aid of the United Nations High Commission for Refuges to boost support for Kosovo humanitarian action. REUTERS/Reuters Photographer HP</p>

<p>A Benetton advertisment showing new born baby. A German appeals court has banned Benetton's controversial advertising campaign July 6, ruling that it has violated competition laws by exploiting human suffering to marke its trendy clothing. REUTERS/Ho New</p>

<p>A Benetton advertisment showing Bloodied clothes from Sarajevo.A German appeals court has banned Benetton's controversial advertising campaign July 6, ruling that it has violated competition laws by exploiting human suffering to marke it's trendy clothing. REUTERS/Ho New</p>

<p>A controversial Benetton advertisment showing an AIDS sick patient dying. A German court of appeals has banned Benetton's controversial advertising campaign July 6, ruling that it has violated competition laws by exploiting human suffering to market its trendy clothing. REUTERS/Ho New</p>

<p>A Benetton advertisment showing Mafia killing. A German appeals court has banned Benetton's controversial advertising campaign July 6, ruling that it has violated competition laws by exploiting human suffering to marke it's trendy clothing</p>

<p>A Benetton advertisment showing Electric chair. A German appeals court has banned Benetton's controversial advertising campaign July 6, ruling that it has violated competition laws by exploiting human suffering to marke it's trendy clothing. REUTERS/Ho New</p>

<p>A controversial Benetton advertisment of a duck trapped in an oil slick. A German court of appeals has banned Benetton's controversial advertising campaign July 6, ruling that it has violated competition laws by exploiting human suffering to market its trendy clothing. REUTERS/Ho New</p>

<p>A Benetton advertisment showing Latin-American children performing hard labour. A German court of Appeal has banned Benetton's controversial advertising campaign, ruling on July 6 that it violated competition laws by exploiting human suffering to marked its trendy clothing. REUTERS/Ho New</p>

<p>A Benetton advert showing a man tattoed with the words "HIV positive". A German appeals court has banned Benetton's controversial advertising campaign July 6, ruling that it has violated competition laws by exploiting human suffering to market it's trendy clothing. REUTERS/Ho New</p>

<p>A giant condom was lowered over the obelisk monument in Paris's Place de la Concorde early December 1 by anti- AIDS militants group "ACT-UP" and a group associated with the Benetton company. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

