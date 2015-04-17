Edition:
Pictures | Fri Apr 17, 2015 | 8:03pm IST

Aerial acrobatics

U.S. Air Force pilots with the Thunderbirds perform the calypso pass maneuver in F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during a practice session prior to the Gunfighter Skies air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/US Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Manuel J. Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, September 24, 2014
Members of the PC-7 flight team of the Swiss Air Force perform in their Pilatus PC-7 planes at the airbase in the central Swiss town of Emmen, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
U.S. Air Force F-16 Thunderbirds fly in formation over General William J. Fox Airfield ahead of the Los Angeles County Air Show, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
Members of the Patrouille Suisse flight team of the Swiss Air Force perform in their Northrop F-5 ll Tiger fighting jets at the airbase in the central Swiss town of Emmen, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Jurgis Kairys of Lithuania performs with a modified Russian Sukhoi Su-31 airplane during the Bucharest International Air Show at Baneasa airport, Romania, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Reuters / Sunday, June 22, 2014
A ring of water vapor is created as pilots Lt. Justin Halligan (L) and Lt. Michael Witt (R) fly their F/A-18F Super Hornet airplane within 200mph of breaking the sound barrier while performing at New York Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh, New York, May 23, 2009. REUTERS/Christopher Pasatieri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2009
Alpha jets of the Patrouille de France, the aerobatic team of the French Air Force, perform during the Malta International Airshow over Malta International Airport outside Valletta, September 25, 2010. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, September 26, 2010
The PC-7 team from Switzerland performs an aerobatics during the Air Show in Sion, Switzerland, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2011
The Black Eagles aerobatic team of South Korean Air Force perform with their T-50 aircraft during the Singapore Airshow in Singapore, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2014
A Serbian "Orao J-22" strike aircraft flies during the international air show in Belgrade, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, September 02, 2012
Members of the Republic of Singapore Air Force Black Knights aerobatic team perform during a show at a military airport in Bangkok, April 24, 2008. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Thursday, April 24, 2008
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during a D-Day event in Portsmouth, southern England, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014
British Royal Air Force Red Arrows squadron performs aerobatics over Athens' Saronic Gulf, September 6, 2005 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2010
Two Sukhoi Su-30 planes from the Venezuelan Air Force take part in a military parade to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Venezuela's independence in Caracas, April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2010
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during a D-Day event in Portsmouth, southern England, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014
The Red Arrows, the British Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, performs at the Malta International Airshow 2013 at Malta International Airport, outside Valletta, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2013
Eurocopter EC120 Colibri helicopters from the Spanish Air Force's aerobatic team "Patrulla Aspa" fly over La Malagueta beach during a military operational exhibition, on the eve of the celebrations to mark the Spanish Armed Forces Day in Malaga, southern Spain, May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2011
The IAF Aerobatic Team flying IAI Tzukit jet aircraft create a "heart" during a ceremony for graduating Israeli Air Force pilots at Hatzerim Air Base, June 28, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2010
Latvia's Baltic Bees aerobatic team performs on L-39C Albatross airplanes during Bucharest International Air Show at Baneasa, airport July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
Aerobatic aircrafts emit coloured smoke trails as they perform during an airshow at the Abu Dhabi Air Expo, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2014
MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2013
Veteran stuntwoman (wing walker) Jane Wicker and her pilot, Charlie Schwenker perform at Sun 'n Fun airshow in Lakeland, Florida, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Ross Photography

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2013
Members of the Italian aerobatic team Frecce Tricolori perform during the AirPower 13 air show at the Hinterstoisser air base in Zeltweg, Austria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2013
A Russian-made Beriev Be-200ChS amphibious aircraft dumps some 12 tons of coloured water matching the Russian state flag during a demonstration flight at an air show dedicated to the Day of Aviation at the Yemelyanovo airport near Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2011
Northrop F-5E Tiger II aircraft of the Swiss Air Force perform during the opening of the ILA Berlin Air Show in Selchow near Schoenefeld south of Berlin, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, May 20, 2014
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, July 11, 2014
Breitling Wingwalker aircrafts perform during the Air14 airshow at the airport in Payerne, Switzerland, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, August 31, 2014
Switzerland's Air Force national flight team Patrouille Suisse performs during an exercise in their Northrop F-5E Tiger II aircrafts near the eastern Swiss town of Niederurnen, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2013
Republic of Singapore Air Force's Black Knights perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
