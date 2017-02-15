Aero India show in Bengaluru
A SAAB Gripen fighter plane flies during the Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
The Indian Air Force Sarang helicopter flies during the inauguration of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
The Indian Air Force planes perform during the inauguration of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft flies during the inauguration of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Skycat Wingwalkers from the Scandinavian Airshow perform during the inauguration of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
The Indian Air Force's aerobatic display team 'Surya Kiran' performs during Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa
