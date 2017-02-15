Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 15, 2017 | 7:41pm IST

Aero India show in Bengaluru

A SAAB Gripen fighter plane flies during the Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A SAAB Gripen fighter plane flies during the Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A SAAB Gripen fighter plane flies during the Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
1 / 7
A SAAB Gripen fighter plane flies during the Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A SAAB Gripen fighter plane flies during the Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A SAAB Gripen fighter plane flies during the Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
2 / 7
The Indian Air Force Sarang helicopter flies during the inauguration of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

The Indian Air Force Sarang helicopter flies during the inauguration of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
The Indian Air Force Sarang helicopter flies during the inauguration of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
3 / 7
The Indian Air Force planes perform during the inauguration of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

The Indian Air Force planes perform during the inauguration of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
The Indian Air Force planes perform during the inauguration of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
4 / 7
A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft flies during the inauguration of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft flies during the inauguration of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft flies during the inauguration of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
5 / 7
Skycat Wingwalkers from the Scandinavian Airshow perform during the inauguration of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Skycat Wingwalkers from the Scandinavian Airshow perform during the inauguration of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Skycat Wingwalkers from the Scandinavian Airshow perform during the inauguration of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
6 / 7
The Indian Air Force's aerobatic display team 'Surya Kiran' performs during Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa

The Indian Air Force's aerobatic display team 'Surya Kiran' performs during Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
The Indian Air Force's aerobatic display team 'Surya Kiran' performs during Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

Next Slideshows

Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

Cattle rustling and competition for grazing have long troubled northern Kenya, but severe drought and political rivalries ahead of the elections have...

15 Feb 2017
Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

An American wrestler working in Mexico is tapping into anger at Donald Trump, whipping crowds into a frenzy with an act as a supporter of the locally loathed...

14 Feb 2017
New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

Rescuers were trying to save scores of pilot whales in a remote bay in New Zealand, where some 300 carcasses littered the beach after one of the country's...

11 Feb 2017
India this week

India this week

Top India photos from the past week

10 Feb 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast