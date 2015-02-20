Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 20, 2015 | 10:10am IST

Aero India 2015

A Rafale fighter jet performs during the Aero India air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A Rafale fighter jet performs during the Aero India air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A Rafale fighter jet performs during the Aero India air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
1 / 6
A woman poses for a photograph next to an Indian Air Force (IAF) light utility helicopter on display at the Aero India air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A woman poses for a photograph next to an Indian Air Force (IAF) light utility helicopter on display at the Aero India air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A woman poses for a photograph next to an Indian Air Force (IAF) light utility helicopter on display at the Aero India air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
2 / 6
An Indian Air Force (IAF) advanced light helicopter performs during the Aero India 2015 air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

An Indian Air Force (IAF) advanced light helicopter performs during the Aero India 2015 air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
An Indian Air Force (IAF) advanced light helicopter performs during the Aero India 2015 air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
3 / 6
A policeman speaks on a mobile phone outside a 'Make in India' pavilion at the "Aero India 2015" air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A policeman speaks on a mobile phone outside a 'Make in India' pavilion at the "Aero India 2015" air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A policeman speaks on a mobile phone outside a 'Make in India' pavilion at the "Aero India 2015" air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
4 / 6
An Indian Air Force (IAF) light combat aircraft "Tejas" taxies on the tarmac during the "Aero India 2015" air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

An Indian Air Force (IAF) light combat aircraft "Tejas" taxies on the tarmac during the "Aero India 2015" air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
An Indian Air Force (IAF) light combat aircraft "Tejas" taxies on the tarmac during the "Aero India 2015" air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
5 / 6
Indian Air Force (IAF) advanced light helicopters display team "Sarang" performs during the "Aero India 2015" air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Indian Air Force (IAF) advanced light helicopters display team "Sarang" performs during the "Aero India 2015" air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Indian Air Force (IAF) advanced light helicopters display team "Sarang" performs during the "Aero India 2015" air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Makeshift homes of Gaza

Makeshift homes of Gaza

Next Slideshows

Makeshift homes of Gaza

Makeshift homes of Gaza

Temporary homes are sprouting up amid the rubble of the Gaza Strip.

20 Feb 2015
Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at celebrations in countries around the world.

20 Feb 2015
Year of the Sheep

Year of the Sheep

Celebrating the Lunar New Year.

19 Feb 2015
Reuters: 30 Years of Pictures

Reuters: 30 Years of Pictures

Reuters multi-award winning photographers are celebrated here in a retrospective on the 30th anniversary of the service's launch.

19 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast