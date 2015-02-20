Aero India 2015
A Rafale fighter jet performs during the Aero India air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A woman poses for a photograph next to an Indian Air Force (IAF) light utility helicopter on display at the Aero India air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
An Indian Air Force (IAF) advanced light helicopter performs during the Aero India 2015 air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A policeman speaks on a mobile phone outside a 'Make in India' pavilion at the "Aero India 2015" air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
An Indian Air Force (IAF) light combat aircraft "Tejas" taxies on the tarmac during the "Aero India 2015" air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Indian Air Force (IAF) advanced light helicopters display team "Sarang" performs during the "Aero India 2015" air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
