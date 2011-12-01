Affected by AIDS
Children eat fruit in the yard at San Jose Hospice in Sacatepequez, outside Guatemala City, November 30, 2011. About 68 HIV-infected patients, between 44 days to 18 years old, receive free medical care at the hospice. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Prum Chhorn, 58, a HIV positive patient, rests at the Khmer-Soviet Hospital in Phnom Penh November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
An HIV-positive person holds a placard during a programme organized to mark World AIDS Day in Kathmandu, December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Deepa Shrestha
AIDS patient Anna Bosigo is fed by volunteer worker Lydia Mbhalo of the Sakhi-Sizwe AIDS care initiative, in Orange Farm township, south of Johannesburg, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Children who have been abandoned, or orphaned by HIV/AIDS, eat a meal at the Good Samaritan Children's Home and Rehabilitation Center in the Mathare valley slum of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man living with HIV covers his face to avoid being identified due to fear of discrimination at a Saudi Charity Association for AIDS Patients in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
A patient rests in a HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party in Yangon November 25, 2010. Currently patients in this institute need to obtain permits, which are issued by the government, to...more
A patient rests in a HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party in Yangon November 25, 2010. Currently patients in this institute need to obtain permits, which are issued by the government, to allow them to stay for two-week periods. All permits will expire and will not be extended by the government, according to a hospice worker. There are currently around 270,000 people who are HIV positive in Myanmar and most are unable to afford anti-retroviral drugs, according to U.N. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man afflicted with HIV after engaging in illegal blood-selling rests at his home in Zhongtong town of Lixin county, Anhui province, November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Students form a red ribbon during an HIV/AIDS awareness rally ahead of World AIDS Day in Hanshan county, Anhui province, China, November 29, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily
Sinelizwi Gxotelwa, 7, jumps out of bed before dawn in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township February 24, 2010. Sinelizwi is one of five grandchildren cared for by Thenjiwe Madzinga, 66, including four who were orphaned when Madzinga's own daughter died...more
Sinelizwi Gxotelwa, 7, jumps out of bed before dawn in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township February 24, 2010. Sinelizwi is one of five grandchildren cared for by Thenjiwe Madzinga, 66, including four who were orphaned when Madzinga's own daughter died from AIDS in 2002. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Hemophiliac protesters, all of whom contracted HIV from infected blood products, wear surgical masks as they demonstrate during an AIDS-awareness event on World AIDS Day at Beijing's south railway station December 1, 2009. The protesters, numbering...more
Hemophiliac protesters, all of whom contracted HIV from infected blood products, wear surgical masks as they demonstrate during an AIDS-awareness event on World AIDS Day at Beijing's south railway station December 1, 2009. The protesters, numbering around 20 and including relatives of victims, were calling for better government support for HIV/AIDS victims in China. REUTERS/David Gray
Prostitutes wrapped in sheets wait in line to take a test for HIV/AIDS during an awareness campaign ahead of World AIDS day at the Trocadero brothel in Lima's port of Callao, Peru, November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A woman puts her hand on the head of her son, both living with HIV/AIDS, while attending a protest in New Delhi May 4, 2010. Hundreds of workers protested against the government for the termination of their jobs and demanded reinstatement with...more
A woman puts her hand on the head of her son, both living with HIV/AIDS, while attending a protest in New Delhi May 4, 2010. Hundreds of workers protested against the government for the termination of their jobs and demanded reinstatement with immediate effect, according to NGO organisers "Indian Network for People Living with HIV/AIDS". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A HIV/AIDS patient receives treatment at the 09 Hospital in Hanoi November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Kham
Nandi Makhele, 25, poses for a portrait while wearing a T-shirt indicating that she is HIV-positive, in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A HIV/AIDS infected boy is carried by his mother at the National Pediatrics Hospital in Hanoi November 30, 2010. There are some 180,312 infected patients in Vietnam, according to a September 30, 2010 statistic report. REUTERS/Kham
Patients with HIV and tuberculosis (TB) wear masks while awaiting consultation at a clinic in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township, February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Sex workers attend a demonstration for the use of a female condom during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in the eastern Indian city of Siliguri February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Graves are seen through the window of an abandoned cemetery care-taker's hut in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township February 27, 2010. Many of those buried in the cemetery died from AIDS or related complications such as tuberculosis (TB)....more
Graves are seen through the window of an abandoned cemetery care-taker's hut in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township February 27, 2010. Many of those buried in the cemetery died from AIDS or related complications such as tuberculosis (TB). REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Jose Maria Di Bello (R) and his partner Alex Freyre kiss at a hotel bar after an interview with Reuters in Buenos Aires November 25, 2009. Freyre and Di Bello, Latin America's first same-sex couple to be granted a marriage license, hope their wedding...more
Jose Maria Di Bello (R) and his partner Alex Freyre kiss at a hotel bar after an interview with Reuters in Buenos Aires November 25, 2009. Freyre and Di Bello, Latin America's first same-sex couple to be granted a marriage license, hope their wedding will pave the way for other homosexual couples in Argentina to marry. The couple are HIV positive and planned to marry on World Aids Day. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
