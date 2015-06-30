Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 1, 2015 | 4:10am IST

Affleck and Garner split

Ben Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Garner arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ben Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Garner arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
Ben Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Garner arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
1 / 13
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and their daughter Violet Affleck leave after a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on "Diplomacy, Development, and National Security" on Capitol Hill in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and their daughter Violet Affleck leave after a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on "Diplomacy, Development, and National Security" on Capitol Hill in Washington...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and their daughter Violet Affleck leave after a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on "Diplomacy, Development, and National Security" on Capitol Hill in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
2 / 13
Ben Affleck kisses his wife Jennifer Garner as George Clooney (R) looks on as their film "Argo" was announced as winner of the award for best motion picture at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. At left is actor Liev Schreiber. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ben Affleck kisses his wife Jennifer Garner as George Clooney (R) looks on as their film "Argo" was announced as winner of the award for best motion picture at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. At left is actor Liev Schreiber....more

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2013
Ben Affleck kisses his wife Jennifer Garner as George Clooney (R) looks on as their film "Argo" was announced as winner of the award for best motion picture at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. At left is actor Liev Schreiber. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 13
Ben Affleck holds his wife, actress Jennifer Garner's hand as they arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ben Affleck holds his wife, actress Jennifer Garner's hand as they arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
Ben Affleck holds his wife, actress Jennifer Garner's hand as they arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
4 / 13
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck leave the court at halftime in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic in Boston, Massachusetts May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck leave the court at halftime in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic in Boston, Massachusetts May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck leave the court at halftime in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic in Boston, Massachusetts May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Close
5 / 13
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck leave the Governors Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck leave the Governors Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2013
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck leave the Governors Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 13
A ring on the finger of producer and cast member Jennifer Garner, who is pregnant with her third child and married to actor Ben Affleck, is seen as she arrives at a screening of the film "Butter" during AFI Fest 2011 in Hollywood November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

A ring on the finger of producer and cast member Jennifer Garner, who is pregnant with her third child and married to actor Ben Affleck, is seen as she arrives at a screening of the film "Butter" during AFI Fest 2011 in Hollywood November 6, 2011....more

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2011
A ring on the finger of producer and cast member Jennifer Garner, who is pregnant with her third child and married to actor Ben Affleck, is seen as she arrives at a screening of the film "Butter" during AFI Fest 2011 in Hollywood November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
7 / 13
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner stand for the national anthem before the MLB American League baseball game between the Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, June 2, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner stand for the national anthem before the MLB American League baseball game between the Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, June 2, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2007
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner stand for the national anthem before the MLB American League baseball game between the Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, June 2, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 13
Argo director Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Garner arrive at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Argo director Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Garner arrive at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2013
Argo director Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Garner arrive at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 13
Ben Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Garner attend the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees in Boston October 1, 2005. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ben Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Garner attend the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees in Boston October 1, 2005. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Ben Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Garner attend the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees in Boston October 1, 2005. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 13
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner take their seats before the MLB American League baseball game between the Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, June 2, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner take their seats before the MLB American League baseball game between the Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, June 2, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2007
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner take their seats before the MLB American League baseball game between the Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, June 2, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 13
Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner cheer during an American League MLB baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts July 30, 2006. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner cheer during an American League MLB baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts July 30, 2006. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2006
Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner cheer during an American League MLB baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts July 30, 2006. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Close
12 / 13
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck laugh at Game 1 of the World Series between the Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park in Boston on October 23, 2004. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck laugh at Game 1 of the World Series between the Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park in Boston on October 23, 2004. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2006
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck laugh at Game 1 of the World Series between the Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park in Boston on October 23, 2004. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Best of BET Awards

Best of BET Awards

Next Slideshows

Best of BET Awards

Best of BET Awards

Highlights from the BET Awards.

29 Jun 2015
Scenes from Glastonbury

Scenes from Glastonbury

Images from the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm.

29 Jun 2015
Magic Mike XXL premiere

Magic Mike XXL premiere

The red carpet at the highly-anticipated Magic Mike sequel.

26 Jun 2015
A slideshow about nothing

A slideshow about nothing

Visitors can now tour a replica of Jerry's apartment from the "Seinfeld" TV series.

25 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast