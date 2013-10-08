Afghan Army training
Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan National Army female officers take their oaths before a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch as officers attend a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan National Army female officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan National Army female officers watch a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
