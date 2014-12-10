Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 10, 2014 | 11:20am IST

Afghan Bruce Lee

Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame, aiming to show another side to his war-weary nation. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame, aiming to show another side to his war-weary nation. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
1 / 9
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Aman Palace in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of the iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame, aiming to show another side to his war-weary nation. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Aman Palace in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of the iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Aman Palace in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of the iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame, aiming to show another side to his war-weary nation. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
2 / 9
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame, aiming to show another side to his war-weary nation. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame, aiming to show another side to his war-weary nation. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
3 / 9
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for a picture in front of Bruce Lee posters after exercising in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame, aiming to show another side to his war-weary nation. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for a picture in front of Bruce Lee posters after exercising in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for a picture in front of Bruce Lee posters after exercising in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame, aiming to show another side to his war-weary nation. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
4 / 9
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame, aiming to show another side to his war-weary nation. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame, aiming to show another side to his war-weary nation. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
5 / 9
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee (R), poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Aman Palace in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of the iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame, aiming to show another side to his war-weary nation. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee (R), poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Aman Palace in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of the iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee (R), poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Aman Palace in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of the iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame, aiming to show another side to his war-weary nation. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
6 / 9
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, works out during a media event in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame, aiming to show another side to his war-weary nation. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, works out during a media event in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, works out during a media event in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame, aiming to show another side to his war-weary nation. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
7 / 9
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee (R), talks to his father at their house in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame, aiming to show another side to his war-weary nation. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee (R), talks to his father at their house in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee (R), talks to his father at their house in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame, aiming to show another side to his war-weary nation. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
8 / 9
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses during a media event in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame, aiming to show another side to his war-weary nation. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses during a media event in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses during a media event in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame, aiming to show another side to his war-weary nation. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Fashion

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Our top images from the runways and backstage in 2014.

09 Dec 2014
Pictures of the Year: Entertainment

Pictures of the Year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment pictures of 2014.

05 Dec 2014
New James Bond cast

New James Bond cast

The cast and crew celebrate the beginning of production of "Spectre".

04 Dec 2014
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

03 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures