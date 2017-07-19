Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics
The all-girl team from Afghanistan prepares at FIRST Global's First International Robot Olympics in Washington. A team of Afghan girls competed in an academic robotics competition in the United States after American officials agreed to allow them to...more
The team from Afghanistan competes. "We were disappointed, and we were feeling bad, but now we are very happy that they have given us a chance to go," 14-year-old Fatemah Qaderyan said in Kabul before the competition. The reversal reportedly came at...more
The all-girl team from Afghanistan walks at the competition. Afghanistan itself is not on the list, and Team Afghanistan's robot had already been allowed entry to the United States. "We are so happy from the support of the Americans and Mr. Trump,...more
The all-girl team from Afghanistan competes. "I look forward to welcoming this brilliant team of Afghan girls, and their competitors, to Washington DC next week!" Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, wrote in a statement on Facebook before the...more
The South Sudan team prepares to compete. The Afghan team competed alongside 157 other nations in the first annual robotics competition hosted by First Global. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The Australian team prepares to compete. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The all-girl team from Afghanistan walks to compete. While officials did not comment on the reasons for initially denying the girls visas, the United States often denies visa requests from Afghans over fears that they will refuse to return...more
The all-girl team from Afghanistan competes. Members of the team said they see the competition as a chance to help improve conditions in Afghanistan, where women and girls often face significant limitations in public and private life. "Afghanistan is...more
A team from Turkey competes. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The team from Lithuania competes. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Polish and Brazilian teams competing arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Members of the Afghan robotics team arrive to receive their visas from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Members of the Afghan robotics team arrive to receive their visas from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
